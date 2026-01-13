The OnePlus 15R makes some smart sacrifices but can't quite shake off the competition | Review

The OnePlus 15R feels like a cheaper iPhone, but its price tag isn't quite low enough to fend off the competition from dedicated gaming phones or mainstream flagships. If you're not fussed about your cameras or future-proofing performance, it's well worth investigating, but it feels like the 15R only exists to make the 15 look better.

The OnePlus 15R launched just a few weeks after the main flagship hit the shelves. It had one goal; make smart sacrifices that can squeeze its price point down and appeal to those after a more affordable upgrade. Has it succeeded? In some senses, yes. In others? Absolutely not.

If you're big on your photography, you'll cringe at the lack of telephoto lens in this model. If you're more invested in high-performance gaming, the lack of Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite processor could raise those eyebrows.

The OnePlus 15R gets a lot right. It looks and feels fantastic. Its software runs beautifully, and there are plenty of extra tweaks and features to play with. The battery is also simply insane. It's a solid phone at the end of it all - it's just that there are others offering better value for more common use cases. RedMagic and Asus hold onto their crowns as the best gaming phones on the market, while the full-fat OnePlus 15 is still the better buy for the camera conscious.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $699.99 - $799.99 / £649 - £729 Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1272 x 2800, 165Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB OS Android 16 / OxygenOS 16 Cameras 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 32MP front Battery 7,400 mAh Water resistance IP68 / IP69K Dimensions 163.4 x 77 x 8.1mm Weight 213g

Design

The OnePlus 15R looks fairly iPhone-ian at first glance, especially in the Mint Breeze colorway I've been testing. Rounded corners, a soft matte-finish backing, and flat sides are all within Apple's rulebook, though rather than continuing its side colors, OnePlus opts for a lighter, frosted effect on the back panel.

All that's to say, as an iPhone user day to day, the 15R is one of the more recognizable Android devices I've held in my hand. A slimline display bezel and streamlined 8.1mm thickness keeps things slick and suave, while IP68 and IP69 resistance ratings bode well for durability as well. That's not something you'll find in most gaming phones.

Compared to the gamerfied designs you'll find on models like the RedMagic 11 Pro and the exposed fans keeping those water resistances low, OnePlus's more mainstream position in the industry will certainly please those after a more subtle experience.

A centered USB-C charging port bodes well for future use with one of the best mobile controllers, while the left flank features your lock button and volume rocker. The other side holds your Plus Key, a multi-function button that can perform a range of different commands à la Apple's Action button. Everything is nicely reachable, without too many accidental presses as I got to grips with the device.

At 213g it's also a touch lighter than most dedicated gaming phones, the RedMagic 11 Pro hits 230g, while the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro comes in at 225g.

Display