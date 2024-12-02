Cyber Monday PS5 deals will end today - I've got 19 console, game, and accessory discounts worth grabbing ASAP
Cyber Monday could be your last chance to grab excellent PS5 discounts.
Cyber Monday PS5 deals are alive and kicking, and the Black Friday sequel event could be your last chance at grabbing excellent savings. I'm seeing plenty of record lows across consoles, the latest games, and price accessories, with retailers working hard to hit lowest ever prices across the board. However, the event is scheduled to end at midnight tonight, so if you're looking for PlayStation 5 price cuts, now is the time to strike.
I've been tracking Cyber Monday PS5 deals and discounts across the gaming hardware space for decades. That's a lot of weekends spent sniffing out console and game savings to save you the hassle, so you can rest assured my picks are stand out price cuts worth diving on. While I've already got 19 offers that are automatically worthy of your attention, I'll also be dishing out discounts as they pop up right up until the final hour.
There's no better feeling than grabbing a PS5 or some of its hottest games at their lowest, and it's my mission to make sure you get a true bargain. I always carefully check each discount to make sure you're actually getting consoles, games, and add-ons at their lowest price or a discount that's contextually worth it in 2024. The team at GamesRadar+ has spent all year testing PlayStation 5 hardware, playing the biggest adventures, and using accessories, and all the experience will help you strike Cyber Monday gold.
Quick links
- PS5: now $75 off at Amazon
- Games: from $19.99 at Amazon
- Controllers: 28% off DualSense at Amazon
- Headsets: Razer from $34.99 at Amazon
- Storage: 4TB SSD for $269.99
UK
- PS5: Pro for £659 at EE
- Games: from £19.99 at Amazon
- Controllers: 38% off DualSense at Amazon
- Headsets: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P for $94.99
- Storage: 2TB SSD for £149.99
Best Black Friday PS5 console deals
1. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart
Save $75 - With Walmart knocking the digital slim down to a new record low, now could be the perfect time to grab Sony's cheaper PS5. The best I've spotted this console for in the past is $399, making it a stand out deal this Cyber Monday.
2. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart
Save $75.99 - For many players, a disc drive will be mandatory. Therefore, grabbing the PS5 Slim with physical compatibility is worthwhile now that it's sitting at a record low. Previous discounts only brought it to $449, so this deal is a Cyber Monday highlight.
3. PS5 Slim Disc Edition Controller Bundle | $569.98 $474.98 at Walmart
Save $95 - Bundles are a Cyber Monday essential, and this PS5 Slim with an extra controller is $25 less than MSRP. If you're planning to picking up a Dualsense seperately anyway, seizing this offer is a no brainer.
4. PlayStation Portal (refurbished) | $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - One of the cheapest ways to pick up a Portal this Cyber Monday is to go for a refurbished model, as Amazon's got stock for under $180. Since this option comes under the retailers "renewed" program and applies to handhelds in excellent condition, you can pick one up with confidence.
Best Black Friday PS5 game deals
5. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon
Save $20 - Now with $20 off for Cyber Monday, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is now under $50. It's a new release, so a surprising offer and one that represents a new record low for the anime brawler.
6. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon
Save $10 - A smash hit platformer that's now sitting at its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday. Astro Bot only arrived in September, but you can now grab $10 off its usual price. For under $50, this is a PlayStation essential.
7. Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The latest Star Wars romp is down under $40 for the first time, and now that patches have fixed it's glaring problems, there's more reasons than ever to finally pick up Outlaws.
8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Another blockbuster at a bargain price, Spider-Man 2 is now cheaper than ever. The superhero sequel hasn't received that many discounts since launch, so it's nice to see Best Buy take $10 off its usual reduced tag.
9. Sonic X Shadow Generations | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - With the new Sonic movie hitting cinemas, it feels like an excellent time to grab $20 off Shadow's big video game comeback. It's currently sitting under $30, which feels generous considering it just launched.
10. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth |$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - This discount beats previous discounts this year, so if you've yet to pick up Rebirth, you can now do so for under $40. The revamped RPG managed to drop to $49.99 last month, but Best Buy is clearly in the Cyber Monday sales spirit right now with this offer.
11. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - The latest Life is Strange only arrived last month, but Best Buy has still knocked $10 off its MSRP. For under $40, this is a must buy for fans of the series and anyone looking for new game price cuts.
12. Dragon's Dogma 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Capcom's long awaited RPG sequel has dropped by a massive $30, bringing it to a record low price that stands out this Cyber Monday. You won't find many games like this for under $40, and it's a nice pickup for players seeking a holiday time sink.
13. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $30 at Amazon
Save $20 - Seeing one of the biggest horror revivals for $30 is pretty exciting, and Amazon has firmly hit a record low with this Silent Hill 2 deal. This is another game that only arrived in October, so now's the time to grab it if you've been holding off for a bargain.
14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $49.99 $19.97 at Amazon
Save $30.02 - If you've been holding off on grabbing the latest Star Wars Jedi outing, you'll want to grab Survivor while it's under $20. This is the cheapest EA's adventure has dropped since release, and it's pretty cheap for one of the best games in the series.
Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals
15. Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54 at Amazon
Save $20 - The DualSense is a Cyber Monday deal staple, so it's nice to see it show up for less. It has dipped lower during previous sales, but price increases mean this is the best price you'll get this time around. There's no guarantee that getting one for under $50 will actually be possible again, so it's worth taking discounts while they're live.
16. Sony DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $194.99 at Walmart
Save $5 - This $5 discount on the DualSense Edge will come in handy if you need one right now. However it was sitting at $189.99 for Black Friday, meaning it's not its lowest price. I still think it's worth highlighting for people who missed that previous deal, however, since this could be a last chance at saving ahead of Christmas.
17. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save over $250 - This marks only the second time the PSVR 2 has dropped to $349.99 with Horizon Call of The Mountain, so it's a Cyber Monday deal worth highlighting. Keep in mind the headset normally sits much higher, and I'd say its current price is pretty approachable.
18. Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy
Save $195 - Now could be an optimal time to upgrade your PS5 storage with this 4TB SSD. It's got just under $200 off compared to usual, and this Samsung drive doesn't receive price cuts all that often.
19. Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - If you've got your heart set on a driving sim setup this Cyber Monday, you'll want to grab $100 off this Logitech G29 racing wheel set while it's down. It has shown up for a bit less in the past, but this discount is the best we'll likely get during this year's sales and beats it's usual $250 tag.
Live updates
This PSVR 2 bundle could be the perfect chance to finally grab a headset
Over at Amazon right now, you can grab 42% off a PSVR 2 with Horizon Call of the Wild. Even for just the headset, that's a record low price, and it sure beats its usual $599.99 MSRP. The game itself usually will usually set you back $60, so it's worth grabbing this bundle rather than picking up just the vanilla version for the same price. I mean, free games is what sales like Cyber Monday are good for, right?
PSVR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle |
$599.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3? This PS5 game is for you!
I just finished all of Jujutsu Kaisen, and since it's living in my head rent free, I got pretty excited at this PS5 game deal. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can currently grab Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash for under $20, which is a nice price to pay for a fighter that'll tide you over until the show comes back. The 33% discount brings it down to a new record low, and I might just grab a copy for me and my friend to play over the holidays.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash |
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Put together a PS5 racing sim setup for less this Cyber Monday
Racing wheels are pretty price throughout the year, but Cyber Monday has knocked $100 off a Logitech G29 Driving Force kit. It did creep lower back in 2019, but this is as low as the set has managed to reach since then. It's also a good price for a wheel with force feedback with a leather covering and customizable pedals, especially if you're looking for complete immersion in driving sims.
Logitech G29 Driving Force set |
$299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Your PS5 will thank you for picking up this OLED TV
Rather than dreaming about replacing your OG console with a PS5 Pro, you could revamp your console visuals with a screen upgrade instead. This 48-inch LG OLED B4 TV is under $600 right now, so it costs less than Sony's souped up system and will offer up 144Hz visuals. Those of you who've already made the upgrade might want to dive on this display too, as it'll highlight all the Pro's technical upgrades and help justify the $700 purchase.
LG OLED B4 48-inch |
$799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Walmart has you covered for PS5 Slim digital deals this Cyber Monday
The all-digital PS5 Slim won't be for everyone, but if you do practically download all your games these days, then you can grab the console for super cheap at Walmart. The big box store has knocked $75.99 off Sony's slimmer system to bring it to a record low price, and it serves as the cheapest way to grab a PlayStation 5 this Cyber Monday. Keep in mind that you will be able to grab a disc drive for this version down the line if you fancy going back to physical media, but they are hard to come by.
PS5 Slim Digital |
$449.99 $374 at Walmart
The latest Final Fantasy is half price, so fans have no excuse
Whether your backlog is just massive or you're still busy with FF7 Remake, I'd pick up Final Fantasy 16 while it's half price. If you're looking for an RPG that stays true to its roots while offering up a new kaiju twist on summons, you're going to love this latest romp, and Cyber Monday is keeping it under $25 for now.
Final Fantasy 16 |
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Let's get PS5 Pro "deals" out of the way first...
PS5 Cyber Monday deals will likely be on a lot of your minds right now. There's technically an offer live at Walmart right now, but it's really just the console at fully price alongside Galactic Purple DualSense for $54. This is probably the closest thing you'll get to an offer on the souped-up Sony system this year, but if you're also needing that gamepad, have at it.
PS5 Pro + Galactic Purple DualSense |
$774 $754 at Walmart
Let's go PS5 deals hunting!
Hello, PlayStation fans and console lovers alike, it's time to go fishing in the big Cyber Monday sea for excellent offers. I'm already seeing some delicious discounts on all things PS5, so I'll be sharing anything worthy of your attention throughout the day. Hopefully we'll see a few surprise savings in there, but I have no doubts there will be price cuts for everyone.