Cyber Monday PS5 deals will end today - I've got 19 console, game, and accessory discounts worth grabbing ASAP

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are alive and kicking, and the Black Friday sequel event could be your last chance at grabbing excellent savings. I'm seeing plenty of record lows across consoles, the latest games, and price accessories, with retailers working hard to hit lowest ever prices across the board. However, the event is scheduled to end at midnight tonight, so if you're looking for PlayStation 5 price cuts, now is the time to strike.

I've been tracking Cyber Monday PS5 deals and discounts across the gaming hardware space for decades. That's a lot of weekends spent sniffing out console and game savings to save you the hassle, so you can rest assured my picks are stand out price cuts worth diving on. While I've already got 19 offers that are automatically worthy of your attention, I'll also be dishing out discounts as they pop up right up until the final hour.

There's no better feeling than grabbing a PS5 or some of its hottest games at their lowest, and it's my mission to make sure you get a true bargain. I always carefully check each discount to make sure you're actually getting consoles, games, and add-ons at their lowest price or a discount that's contextually worth it in 2024. The team at GamesRadar+ has spent all year testing PlayStation 5 hardware, playing the biggest adventures, and using accessories, and all the experience will help you strike Cyber Monday gold.

UK

Best Black Friday PS5 console deals

1. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart

Save $75 - With Walmart knocking the digital slim down to a new record low, now could be the perfect time to grab Sony's cheaper PS5. The best I've spotted this console for in the past is $399, making it a stand out deal this Cyber Monday. UK: £389.99 £309.99 at Amazon

2. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart

Save $75.99 - For many players, a disc drive will be mandatory. Therefore, grabbing the PS5 Slim with physical compatibility is worthwhile now that it's sitting at a record low. Previous discounts only brought it to $449, so this deal is a Cyber Monday highlight. UK: £479.99 £399.99 at Amazon

3. PS5 Slim Disc Edition Controller Bundle | $569.98 $474.98 at Walmart

Save $95 - Bundles are a Cyber Monday essential, and this PS5 Slim with an extra controller is $25 less than MSRP. If you're planning to picking up a Dualsense seperately anyway, seizing this offer is a no brainer. UK: Check stock at Amazon

4. PlayStation Portal (refurbished) | $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - One of the cheapest ways to pick up a Portal this Cyber Monday is to go for a refurbished model, as Amazon's got stock for under $180. Since this option comes under the retailers "renewed" program and applies to handhelds in excellent condition, you can pick one up with confidence. UK: Check stock at Amazon

Best Black Friday PS5 game deals

5. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon

Save $20 - Now with $20 off for Cyber Monday, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is now under $50. It's a new release, so a surprising offer and one that represents a new record low for the anime brawler. UK: £69.99 £48.22 at Amazon

6. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon

Save $10 - A smash hit platformer that's now sitting at its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday. Astro Bot only arrived in September, but you can now grab $10 off its usual price. For under $50, this is a PlayStation essential. UK: £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

7. Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The latest Star Wars romp is down under $40 for the first time, and now that patches have fixed it's glaring problems, there's more reasons than ever to finally pick up Outlaws. UK: £56.99 £45.55 at Amazon

8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Another blockbuster at a bargain price, Spider-Man 2 is now cheaper than ever. The superhero sequel hasn't received that many discounts since launch, so it's nice to see Best Buy take $10 off its usual reduced tag. UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Very

9. Sonic X Shadow Generations | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - With the new Sonic movie hitting cinemas, it feels like an excellent time to grab $20 off Shadow's big video game comeback. It's currently sitting under $30, which feels generous considering it just launched. UK: £44.99 £27.99 at Amazon

10. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth |$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This discount beats previous discounts this year, so if you've yet to pick up Rebirth, you can now do so for under $40. The revamped RPG managed to drop to $49.99 last month, but Best Buy is clearly in the Cyber Monday sales spirit right now with this offer. UK: £69.99 £34 at Amazon

11. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The latest Life is Strange only arrived last month, but Best Buy has still knocked $10 off its MSRP. For under $40, this is a must buy for fans of the series and anyone looking for new game price cuts. UK: £49.99 £44.99 at Amazon

12. Dragon's Dogma 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Capcom's long awaited RPG sequel has dropped by a massive $30, bringing it to a record low price that stands out this Cyber Monday. You won't find many games like this for under $40, and it's a nice pickup for players seeking a holiday time sink. UK: £64.99 £34.99 at Amazon

13. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $30 at Amazon

Save $20 - Seeing one of the biggest horror revivals for $30 is pretty exciting, and Amazon has firmly hit a record low with this Silent Hill 2 deal. This is another game that only arrived in October, so now's the time to grab it if you've been holding off for a bargain. UK: £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon

14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $49.99 $19.97 at Amazon

Save $30.02 - If you've been holding off on grabbing the latest Star Wars Jedi outing, you'll want to grab Survivor while it's under $20. This is the cheapest EA's adventure has dropped since release, and it's pretty cheap for one of the best games in the series. UK: £40.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals

15. Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $20 - The DualSense is a Cyber Monday deal staple, so it's nice to see it show up for less. It has dipped lower during previous sales, but price increases mean this is the best price you'll get this time around. There's no guarantee that getting one for under $50 will actually be possible again, so it's worth taking discounts while they're live. UK: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

16. Sony DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $194.99 at Walmart

Save $5 - This $5 discount on the DualSense Edge will come in handy if you need one right now. However it was sitting at $189.99 for Black Friday, meaning it's not its lowest price. I still think it's worth highlighting for people who missed that previous deal, however, since this could be a last chance at saving ahead of Christmas. UK: £209.99 £179.97 at Amazon

17. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save over $250 - This marks only the second time the PSVR 2 has dropped to $349.99 with Horizon Call of The Mountain, so it's a Cyber Monday deal worth highlighting. Keep in mind the headset normally sits much higher, and I'd say its current price is pretty approachable. UK: £529.99 £339.99 at Amazon



18. Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $195 - Now could be an optimal time to upgrade your PS5 storage with this 4TB SSD. It's got just under $200 off compared to usual, and this Samsung drive doesn't receive price cuts all that often. UK: £271.99 £224.99 at Amazon