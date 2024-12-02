Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are out in full force today - but I'd head straight to these 15 discounts before stock runs out
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have rolled out in full force this morning, and I'm here for all of it. This year's holiday sales have been particularly impressive - we've got the Nintendo Switch on its last legs ahead of next year's console release, which means heavy savings on top of bundle prices. Those offers have been jumping on and off the shelves all weekend, but Walmart is still holding strong this morning.
Meanwhile, games are still looking strong. For the most part, I'm still seeing a range of Friday's record-low prices still available this Cyber Monday - though some of the more popular $30 titles have been stripped from the shelves. Deals on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might not last until midnight tonight, so if you spot a game you need below it's well worth diving in as soon as possible.
We've been tracking Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for years now, and we watch these console and game prices all year-round. That means we know exactly what good value looks like, where to find it, and when to say no. You'll find all my top picks from this year's sale, bringing together the games and tech we actually recommend while also making sure each item is at or near its lowest price yet.
The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals available now
1. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $299 $249 at Walmart
Save $50 - 50 bucks off a the non-OLED console with one of Switch's stone cold classics is a pretty good deal. And there's an additional year of Nintendo Online included. However, if you want the OLED version check below.
2. Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $349 $299 at Walmart
Save $50 - This is basically the same package as above, only with an OLED Switch. So that's $50 off the console, along with Mario Kart 8 and a 12 month Switch Online subscription.
3. CRKD Nitro Deck+ clear white| $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This is the best Joy-Con handheld alternative as far as we're concerned. And that 25% off is a a record low. The plain black version is also going for its cheapest yet at $49.99 on Amazon.
4. PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon
Save $24 - You don't have to be a pro-level Super Smash Bros player to enjoy $24 off this beautifully made retro styled Switch controller. It's just a cool looking thing to have around.
5. Princess Peach: Showtime! | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot
Save $15 - $15 off such a recent game is about as good as Nintendo deals get. Princess Peach: Showtime is an accessible and fun platformer, and excellent value at just under $45.
6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $40 - It's one of, if not the, greatest games on Nintendo Switch. So when it drops to $40 it's a D E A L. Stuff like this tends to sell out fast so don't hang about.
7. Genki Covert Dock Mini | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Save $8 - The Genki Covert Dock Mini is still available for its lowest ever price at Amazon, with $8 off the portable dock and charger dropping it down to just $31.99 in today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.
7. Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $46.53 at Walmart
Save $13 - This is one of our favorite Switch games full stop and that's a good discount considering Ninty stuff tends to really hold it's price. So that's a good deal for probably one of the best pure platformers on the console.
UK: £37.99 at Amazon
8. Mario vs. Donkey Kong | $49.99 $39.99 at Woot
Save $10 - This is a more puzzle shaped take on that classic rivalry between plumber and monkey. And that $10 discount is best price I've found on the web so far.
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $37.99 at Woot
Save $22 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has held its price for a while now as a basically indispensable Switch classic. So this $20 discount is a deal not to miss for a guaranteed multiplayer crowd-pleaser.
10. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot
Save $15 - This is the lowest price yet for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. This is a great remaster too, and well worth the $15 discount taking us all the way down to $44.99.
11. Luigi's Mansion 3 | $59.99 $39.99 at Woot
Save $20 - This entry in the series has some of my favorite mini-games and with $20 off taking the $59.99 RRP down to just $39.99 it's a spooky bargain.
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $59.99 $42.99 at Woot
Save $17 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the mainstay classics on Switch which is why you don't see discounts this low all that often.
13. Hogwarts Legacy | $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart
Save $30 – That's basically a half price saving on Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch. Which is a great discount on a literally magical open world game as you explore the grounds of Hogwarts as a wizard to be.
UK: £37.85 at Amazon
14. Just Dance 2025 Edition | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Incredibly, this is an even better discount than it hit on Black Friday, adding another $5 off the original price and letting you bust a move to likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish among the 40 different tracks. There's also an Ariana Grande song pack.
15. Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch / OLED | $28.99 $15.19 at Amazon
Save $13 - Just $15.19 gets you a durable carry case with space for so much Switch stuff including controllers, gamer and leads. It's an invaluable case for all your stuff, especially at this price.
Live updates
It's a back!
Grab it before it's gone again because Super Mario Odyssey is back in stock at Walmart. It's a physical copy so you'll have to wail for it to appear at your door, but it's $13.46 off retail and a great game worth having.
Super Mario Odyssey |
$59.99 $46.53 at Walmart
Well that moved fast - Super Mario Party Jamboree is already out of stock
For a very brief moment there - roughly five hours if my clock is right - we had a shot at a record-low price on the new Super Mario Party Jamboree. I've just checked back at Woot is now sold out at this $47.99 sale price, but I'd still keep a close eye on this deals page. I've seen other new releases, like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, jumping back onto these shelves with extra discounts once they've run out of stock in the past, so it's well worth keeping an eye on.
PSA: Most of Woot's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals end in 14 hours
Woot has a handy countdown for its deals, with this year's holiday sales having run for the last couple of weeks I haven't paid much attention to it. Until now. We're now on the last day of this particular sale, which means there's only 14 hours of these Nintendo Switch game deals left. Of course, that's providing they stay in stock - and as I've already seen with games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, that availability can't be taken for granted.
Sonic x Shadow: Generations is still at a record-low price
$29.99 isn't bad for a recent release, especially when it's a game as good as Sonic x Shadow Generations. I've been mainlining this one since launch, reliving my youth with every pickup, loop, and flourish. I die, quite a lot, but I have a hell of a lot of fun doing it. The latest Sega platformer is still available for its lowest price yet at Amazon in today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.
Sonic x Shadow: Generations |
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Should you even buy new Joy-Con at all?
Whether you've got drifting problems or you're just looking to shake things up this Cyber Monday, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con are looking pretty hard to come by. Yes, you can grab the neon red / blue set for $59 at Walmart, but I have an alternative I'd like to pitch. Larger third party controllers like the Hori Split Pad Pro might drop a few motion or rumble features, but they can offer value in other ways a set of Ninty clickers can't. For example, I hate the feel of these smaller controllers - I end up cramping over the buttons with not enough space to comfortably grip the handheld itself. That's where the Split Pad Pro comes in. It's a much curvier shape, with additional grips and a wider set of controls that make for a far more comfortable experience overall. It's also much cheaper than a traditional set of Joy-Con, currently coming in at just $38.99 at Walmart.
I'd recommend this alternative first to those who want a more comfortable handheld experience. If you don't tend to dock your console, but you want a more traditional feel to your buttons this is an excellent buy. It's not a wireless system, though - you do need to keep it connected to the tablet itself to run.
Hori Split Pad Pro |
$49.99 $38.99 at Walmart
The Genki Covert Dock is out of stock - but the Mini is still alive and kicking
The Genki Covert Dock Mini is a fantastic little Nintendo Switch accessory, and it's still enjoying a record-low price this Cyber Monday. The tiny adapter-sized dock is every travelling Switch player's best friend - all you need is HDMI and USB-C cables and you can connect your handheld to any screen you find. I mostly use mine for setting up multiple docking stations around the house, but it's come in particularly handy for hotel stays and impromptu Mario Kart sessions at friends' houses as well. Amazon currently has the Mini model available for $31.99 - an $8 discount on its usual $39.99 MSRP.
Genki Covert Dock Mini |
$39.99 $31.99 at Amazon
I don't know how much longer this Legend of Zelda deal can hold out
Walmart still has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at a record-low $30 this Cyber Monday - a price I've never seen before and doubt to see again in the near future. There have been a few game deals like this on Walmart's shelves over the last few days, dropping the MSRPs of first party games down to a square $30. However, a good number of those have been run off the shelves this morning. Right now, Link's open world adventure is still holding its position, but I don't know how much longer that will last.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom |
$69.99 $30 at Walmart
Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED: which should you buy?
If you have made the decision to pull the trigger on a new Ninty console this Cyber Monday, you've now got to decide which model you want. There are two main versions on the market right now (aside from the handheld-only Lite); the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The latter upgrades your display with - you guessed it - a full OLED panel. That really does make a considerable difference in handheld play, with much more vibrant colors and excellent contrast. The screen is also slightly larger in the newer iteration as well. The Nintendo Switch OLED also doubles your storage to 64GB (though anyone who buys either will still need a memory card) and boosts your battery life a little. If you mostly play in handheld mode, these upgrades are all well worth the extra $50.
However, if you're planning on playing in docked mode only I'd still stick to the standard edition Nintendo Switch. Both consoles are identical in their power and performance - if you're not going to pull out that handheld for more portable play too often, the cheaper version is much better value for money.
Where are all the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals?
If you're looking to plug some holes in your game collection, there are two retailers I'd recommend keeping a close eye on today. Woot and Walmart have the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals of the lot right now. Woot's been dropping prices on new releases and rarely discounted titles for weeks now, regularly standing above the rest of the pack for the depth of its savings. Meanwhile, Walmart has dropped the price of a few heavy hitters (like Tears of the Kingdom) down to just $30 in the last few days.
Should you buy a Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday?
There's still a good supply of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED bundles on the shelves today - though you're pretty limited to Walmart's collection at the moment - but should you even grab a console right now? After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon - promising boosted performance, its own games, and backwards compatibility with the current roster of releases. I would still recommend buying a Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday if you want to spend as little as possible and still play through Ninty's existing catalog. If this is your first Switch, there are still so many titles out there for you to experience - and the Switch 2 will likely be a step up even from that $349.99 MSRP of the Switch OLED. Considering analysts put the next console's launch price at between $400 and $500, this could be the cheapest way to play for a while.
However, if you already have a standard edition or Lite console and you want to upgrade - I might recommend holding off. Yes, the new device will be more expensive, but holding off for a few more months until we at least know more will mean you have $250 / $300 in your pocket to go towards that cost. If you've already played the current generation of games (and have a way to continue playing them until we hear more Switch 2 news), it's better to stick it out for just a little longer.
Some stock is starting to disappear!
I've already seen the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con jump back up to full price at Best Buy this morning, but thankfully Walmart is here to keep those prices low. You'll still find both gamepads available with record-breaking discounts on these shelves, but the fact that Best Buy has dropped out of the race at all is still concerning. It shows that these items are being grabbed off the shelves particularly fast - and now that Walmart is the only retailer (that I've seen) offering these prices, things are going to move even quicker.
Nintendo Switch Pro controller |
$69.99 $49 at Walmart
Joy-Con L/R red and blue |
$79.99 $59 at Walmart