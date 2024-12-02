Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are out in full force today - but I'd head straight to these 15 discounts before stock runs out

Refresh

It's a back! (Image credit: Nintendo) Grab it before it's gone again because Super Mario Odyssey is back in stock at Walmart. It's a physical copy so you'll have to wail for it to appear at your door, but it's $13.46 off retail and a great game worth having. Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $46.53 at Walmart

Well that moved fast - Super Mario Party Jamboree is already out of stock For a very brief moment there - roughly five hours if my clock is right - we had a shot at a record-low price on the new Super Mario Party Jamboree. I've just checked back at Woot is now sold out at this $47.99 sale price, but I'd still keep a close eye on this deals page. I've seen other new releases, like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, jumping back onto these shelves with extra discounts once they've run out of stock in the past, so it's well worth keeping an eye on.

PSA: Most of Woot's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals end in 14 hours Woot has a handy countdown for its deals, with this year's holiday sales having run for the last couple of weeks I haven't paid much attention to it. Until now. We're now on the last day of this particular sale, which means there's only 14 hours of these Nintendo Switch game deals left. Of course, that's providing they stay in stock - and as I've already seen with games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, that availability can't be taken for granted.

Sonic x Shadow: Generations is still at a record-low price (Image credit: Sega) $29.99 isn't bad for a recent release, especially when it's a game as good as Sonic x Shadow Generations. I've been mainlining this one since launch, reliving my youth with every pickup, loop, and flourish. I die, quite a lot, but I have a hell of a lot of fun doing it. The latest Sega platformer is still available for its lowest price yet at Amazon in today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. Sonic x Shadow: Generations | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Should you even buy new Joy-Con at all? (Image credit: Future) Whether you've got drifting problems or you're just looking to shake things up this Cyber Monday, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con are looking pretty hard to come by. Yes, you can grab the neon red / blue set for $59 at Walmart, but I have an alternative I'd like to pitch. Larger third party controllers like the Hori Split Pad Pro might drop a few motion or rumble features, but they can offer value in other ways a set of Ninty clickers can't. For example, I hate the feel of these smaller controllers - I end up cramping over the buttons with not enough space to comfortably grip the handheld itself. That's where the Split Pad Pro comes in. It's a much curvier shape, with additional grips and a wider set of controls that make for a far more comfortable experience overall. It's also much cheaper than a traditional set of Joy-Con, currently coming in at just $38.99 at Walmart. I'd recommend this alternative first to those who want a more comfortable handheld experience. If you don't tend to dock your console, but you want a more traditional feel to your buttons this is an excellent buy. It's not a wireless system, though - you do need to keep it connected to the tablet itself to run. Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $38.99 at Walmart

The Genki Covert Dock is out of stock - but the Mini is still alive and kicking (Image credit: Future) The Genki Covert Dock Mini is a fantastic little Nintendo Switch accessory, and it's still enjoying a record-low price this Cyber Monday. The tiny adapter-sized dock is every travelling Switch player's best friend - all you need is HDMI and USB-C cables and you can connect your handheld to any screen you find. I mostly use mine for setting up multiple docking stations around the house, but it's come in particularly handy for hotel stays and impromptu Mario Kart sessions at friends' houses as well. Amazon currently has the Mini model available for $31.99 - an $8 discount on its usual $39.99 MSRP. Genki Covert Dock Mini | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

I don't know how much longer this Legend of Zelda deal can hold out (Image credit: Future) Walmart still has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at a record-low $30 this Cyber Monday - a price I've never seen before and doubt to see again in the near future. There have been a few game deals like this on Walmart's shelves over the last few days, dropping the MSRPs of first party games down to a square $30. However, a good number of those have been run off the shelves this morning. Right now, Link's open world adventure is still holding its position, but I don't know how much longer that will last. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $30 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED: which should you buy? (Image credit: Future) If you have made the decision to pull the trigger on a new Ninty console this Cyber Monday, you've now got to decide which model you want. There are two main versions on the market right now (aside from the handheld-only Lite); the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The latter upgrades your display with - you guessed it - a full OLED panel. That really does make a considerable difference in handheld play, with much more vibrant colors and excellent contrast. The screen is also slightly larger in the newer iteration as well. The Nintendo Switch OLED also doubles your storage to 64GB (though anyone who buys either will still need a memory card) and boosts your battery life a little. If you mostly play in handheld mode, these upgrades are all well worth the extra $50. However, if you're planning on playing in docked mode only I'd still stick to the standard edition Nintendo Switch. Both consoles are identical in their power and performance - if you're not going to pull out that handheld for more portable play too often, the cheaper version is much better value for money.

Where are all the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals? (Image credit: Future) If you're looking to plug some holes in your game collection, there are two retailers I'd recommend keeping a close eye on today. Woot and Walmart have the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals of the lot right now. Woot's been dropping prices on new releases and rarely discounted titles for weeks now, regularly standing above the rest of the pack for the depth of its savings. Meanwhile, Walmart has dropped the price of a few heavy hitters (like Tears of the Kingdom) down to just $30 in the last few days. View deals at Walmart View deals at Woot

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday? (Image credit: Future) There's still a good supply of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED bundles on the shelves today - though you're pretty limited to Walmart's collection at the moment - but should you even grab a console right now? After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon - promising boosted performance, its own games, and backwards compatibility with the current roster of releases. I would still recommend buying a Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday if you want to spend as little as possible and still play through Ninty's existing catalog. If this is your first Switch, there are still so many titles out there for you to experience - and the Switch 2 will likely be a step up even from that $349.99 MSRP of the Switch OLED. Considering analysts put the next console's launch price at between $400 and $500, this could be the cheapest way to play for a while. However, if you already have a standard edition or Lite console and you want to upgrade - I might recommend holding off. Yes, the new device will be more expensive, but holding off for a few more months until we at least know more will mean you have $250 / $300 in your pocket to go towards that cost. If you've already played the current generation of games (and have a way to continue playing them until we hear more Switch 2 news), it's better to stick it out for just a little longer.