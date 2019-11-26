Pick up the Razer DeathAdder Elite for just $30 in this early Black Friday gaming PC deal

If you're going to be picking up any intense multiplayer PC shooters like The Division 2 or adventuring in single-player games from this year like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from the Black Friday game deals, you're going to need a mouse that's up to scratch. Luckily for you, the Razer DeathAadder Elite is currently on sale at $29.99 down from $69.99, affording you a cool 57% saving.

The DeathAadder has seven programmable buttons and peaks at 16,000 DPI, with 450 inches of tracking per second - all that mouse jargon basically means that when you're peeking for that perfect headshot in your chosen battle royale, the odds will be shunted a bit further in your favour when compared to a standard non-gaming mouse. Razer claims that the mouse is durable up to 50 million clicks, and the scroll wheel has been designed to offer tactile feedback when you're scrolling through webpages.

If you're all about your rig aesthetics, Razer has got you covered there too - Chroma RGB is built into the peripheral so you can optimize your colour palettes and put them in tune with the rest of your setup if necessary.

We rate the DeathAdder Elite so highly that it sits atop our guide to the best gaming mouse money can buy, so you can rest assured this is a safe pickup if you're in the market for a gaming mouse over Black Friday.

As early Black Friday gaming PC deals go, this is an absolutely terrific offering. It's one of the best rodents going and will last you ages.

