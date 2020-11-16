Phil Spencer is very sorry if you can't get your hands on an Xbox Series X

If you haven't been able to get your hands on an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S, Phil Spencer wants you to know that he's sorry about that. Spencer showed up at Glitchcon in the midst of the Xbox Series X release window to talk about the new consoles and offer his condolences for those who have had trouble finding one of their own since the November 10 launch date.

Spencer stated outright that the company was in need of more consoles, having apologized ahead of the initial release in case it turned out that demand had exceeded the amount of consoles available. As it would turn out, that's exactly what would happen, and Spencer is now on something of a miniature apology tour as a result.

"The number one request I get over and over is, 'it's so hard to get the consoles right now,'" said Spencer at Glitchcon, "and I really apologize for that. We've been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high."

Spencer later stated that the company's focus during launch would be listening to customers, highlighting the importance of consumer feedback in making sure that the consoles are all that they can be. According to Spencer, the customer is going to be the main focus as the team continues to "chart [their] path forward." Loyal Xbox fans can look forward to Microsoft "building up things like Game Pass and xCloud, thinking about potential hardware and what we do next there, and obviously, continuing to work on building some great games, which is really what all the gamers want."

