Peter and Black Cat get closer following the Dark Web Spider-Man / X-Men crossover

By Michael Doran
published

The on-off again MJ-Black Cat dynamic seems like it's Mary Jane-off/Felicia-on in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man

The Dark Web
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It looks like Peter Parker will not survive the events of the Amazing Spider-Man/X-Men crossover The Dark Web, but he'll come out of it with his on-again/off-again romance with the Black Cat in the on-positon. 

According to Marvel, after February's 1's Dark Web Finale #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert, the double-sized conclusion of the event, Peter and Felicia's romance will heat up and go to the "next level" in a two-part guest Amazing Spider-Man arc by fan-favorite Spider-Man writer Joe Kelly along with artists Terry and Rachel Dodson.

Amazing Spider-Man #18 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
 (opens in new tab)

In Dark Web Finale #1, the dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City by Limbo, and Chasm's plot against his clone 'brother' will help create and unleash "new denizens of Hell" on a city Marvel promises will be literally changed forever.

That's very familiar talk for comic book readers so we'll reserve judgment for later.

The Dark Web Finale #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
 (opens in new tab)

The cover by Kubert and variant cover to January 25's Amazing Spider-Man #18 (both seen here) will also give readers a first look at the Insidious Six, what looks to be a demonic twist on the classic Spider-Man supervillain team the Sinister Six that will plague Spidey during the Dark Web. 

Then in February 8's Amazing Spider-Man #19 and February 22's Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Kelly and the Dodsons, Peter and Felicia take a weekend trip to an exclusive upstate New York spa for some romantic couple time. But this is Spider-Man we're talking about, so it won't all be seaweed wraps and hot stone massages. As the covers suggest the two also have some superhero-ing to do. 

Check out all the covers below: 

Image 1 of 4
The Dark Web
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Stay on top of all the new Spider-Man comics and new X-Men comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

Michael Doran

I'm not just the Newsarama founder and editor-in-chief, I'm also a reader. And that reference is just a little bit older than the beginning of my Newsarama journey. I founded what would become the comic book news site in 1996, and except for a brief sojourn at Marvel Comics as its marketing and communications manager in 2003, I've been writing about new comic book titles, creative changes, and occasionally offering my perspective on important industry events and developments for the 25 years since. Despite many changes to Newsarama, my passion for the medium of comic books and the characters makes the last quarter-century (it's crazy to see that in writing) time spent doing what I love most.