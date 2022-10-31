Peter and Black Cat get closer following the Dark Web Spider-Man / X-Men crossover

It looks like Peter Parker will not survive the events of the Amazing Spider-Man/X-Men crossover The Dark Web, but he'll come out of it with his on-again/off-again romance with the Black Cat in the on-positon.
According to Marvel, after February's 1's Dark Web Finale #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert, the double-sized conclusion of the event, Peter and Felicia's romance will heat up and go to the "next level" in a two-part guest Amazing Spider-Man arc by fan-favorite Spider-Man writer Joe Kelly along with artists Terry and Rachel Dodson.(opens in new tab)
In Dark Web Finale #1, the dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City by Limbo, and Chasm's plot against his clone 'brother' will help create and unleash "new denizens of Hell" on a city Marvel promises will be literally changed forever.
That's very familiar talk for comic book readers so we'll reserve judgment for later.
The cover by Kubert and variant cover to January 25's Amazing Spider-Man #18 (both seen here) will also give readers a first look at the Insidious Six, what looks to be a demonic twist on the classic Spider-Man supervillain team the Sinister Six that will plague Spidey during the Dark Web.
Then in February 8's Amazing Spider-Man #19 and February 22's Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Kelly and the Dodsons, Peter and Felicia take a weekend trip to an exclusive upstate New York spa for some romantic couple time. But this is Spider-Man we're talking about, so it won't all be seaweed wraps and hot stone massages. As the covers suggest the two also have some superhero-ing to do.
Check out all the covers below:
