Persona developer Atlus is suing the fans who resurrected the abandoned Shin Megami Tensei MMO

Persona developer Atlus is in the process of suing a fan who unofficially resurrected the Shin Megami Tensei MMO through the use of private servers.

As spotted by @ MarshSMT (opens in new tab) on Twitter, Atlus is suing for copyright infringement after a fan (operating as Rekuiemu Games) hosted their own servers on the MMORPG Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine - which was shut down in 2016. As detailed in the court documents (opens in new tab): "In blatant violation of U.S. copyright law, Defendants—by their own admission and without any authorization—have decided to "resurrect" the Imagine Game" which is believed to have started around August - December 2020.

The document continues: "They have done this by creating and operating an exact copy of the original website used by Atlus to distribute the Imagine Game", "creating and distributing an exact or nearly exact copy of the Imagine Game which users can download from the Infringing Website", and "creating and distributing an unauthorized web server [..] that emulates the original game server used by Atlus and that enables users to publicly display and play the Infringing Game online with other players."

According to the documents, the lawsuit was originally filed back in December 2021 but has regularly been updated right up to today, September 26, 2022. If the lawsuit is successful, Atlus is asking for the website to be shut down and for the player running the server to pay up to $25,000 per violation in damages, as revealed in the court documents. This is due to the defendants' actions reportedly causing - "and will continue to cause" - "irreparable damage to Atlus unless restrained by this court."

If you didn't know, Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine originally launched back in 2007 and saw players roam around a post-apocalyptic Tokyo as they take control of a 'Demon Buster' whilst exploring different locations, taking on quests, upgrading items and weapons, and all of the others things you can usually do in an MMORPG.