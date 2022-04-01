Peach Momoko reimagines Marvel's Civil War in Demon Days: The Iron Samurai

Marvel ‘Stormbreaker’ artist Peach Momoko is returning to her Japanese folklore-inspired ‘Demon Days’ continuity this summer (which Marvel is now calling the 'Momoko-verse') for a four-issue limited series which adapts one of Marvel’s most famous modern stories into her style: Civil War.

Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written and drawn by Momoko and co-scripted by Zack Davisson, the limited series is titled Demon Days: The Iron Samurai. Right off the bat, you can guess that a Momoko-ized version of Tony Stark will be front and center in the story, alongside the regular protagonist of Demon Days, Mariko Yashida.

The series also features Momoko's redesigned and reimagined versions of Captain America, Black Panther, and more well-known Marvel heroes, described in the announcement as “a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person, and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite.”

Some of the characters referred to there may be pretty obvious, but part of the fun of Demon Days is meeting the new versions of heroes we all know and love.

Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It is an honor to tell my version of the classic Marvel Comics event, Civil War," Momoko states in the announcement. "My story and characters are already so different from the main Marvel Universe designs and this series will give fans a chance to see even more fun layers and different takes on Marvel storytelling."

Demon Days: The Iron Samurai #1 goes on sale July 13. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

The original Civil War is one of the best Marvel Comic stories of all time.