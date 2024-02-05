Vision actor Paul Bettany reveals that one of the MCU's most heartbreaking moments was improvised

Paul Bettany has revealed that one of the MCU's most heartbreaking scenes was improvised by him and Elizabeth Olsen.

Bettany plays Vision in the MCU, while Olsen plays Scarlet Witch. Their tragic love story has played out across the movies and their own show, WandaVision, and it was packed full of tear-jerking moments (who can forget "what is grief, if not love persevering?") – but, as it turns out, one of the most upsetting scenes involved Bettany and Olsen being put on the spot.

As Bettany explained at a MegaCon appearance (via Collider), the initial plan for Vision's death at the end of Avengers: Infinity War just wasn't working out when it came to shooting. That meant some improvisation was in order.

"[Directors] The Russo Brothers came up to us [Bettany and Olsen] and said, 'Hey, listen, can you just improvise this scene?' And I go, 'What? Improvise being a robot getting killed?' I've got no frame of reference!" Bettany shared. "And Lizzie was just laughing at it, and we're so relaxed with each other that… I don't know how it would've worked other than that, because we both really trust each other and, somehow, we got to something that worked."

At the moment, it's unclear if either Bettany or Olsen will return to the MCU. Scarlet Witch was seemingly killed at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Vision, who is very much still dead, sort of lives on in White Vision, who absorbed all of the regular synthezoid's memories in the WandaVision finale.

We'll just have to wait and see if their love story has more chapters. For now, the next MCU project is Deadpool 3, which arrives in theaters this July 26. You can keep up to date with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows through the link.