Paranormal Tales brings Blair Witch vibes with a splash of Resident Evil and P.T. in new trailer

Paranormal Tales, the body-cam horror game from Digital Cybercherries that wears its P.T. inspirations firmly on its bloodied sleeve, has a new, typically terrifying trailer.

After setting the tone with its first trailer a few days before Halloween last year, our latest glimpse at Paranormal Tales swaps its signature so-called "found footage" of a hapless protagonist stumbling around shadowy woods with similarly unsettling shenanigans inside a suburban home. You can watch the latest trailer from the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro above.

As before, things in this latest slice of horror start off relatively normal. Viewed in a first-person perspective, a man is disturbed by a loud banging noise coming from somewhere unknown in his house. Panicked, the man begins moving frantically from room to room, shoving doors wide open, slamming light switches on, but finding nothing.

After some time, the man hears a crash from downstairs. He finds the kitchen sink tap running next to a mess of pots and pans strewn out inexplicably on the floor. Then, bang, a power cut. A shadow in the dark. A figure lunging at the protagonist. A hurried dash back upstairs. Hiding. Heavy breathing. And then, just as things appear to be settling down, the strange character grabs the host and the scene cuts to a title screen.

If you're still with us (even that's peeking from behind the couch), know that Digital Cybercherries Paranormal Tales – that looks like a frenzied blend of The Blair Witch Project, modern Resident Evil and P.T. is due at some point in 2023 on PC via Steam.

