Paolo Rivera is auctioning the stunning original cover art for Amazing Spider-Man #641

Raid those piggie banks - artist Paolo Rivera is selling his original cover art from Amazing Spider-Man #641. The piece, which is painted in gouache on 11x17" illustration board, demonstrates the artist's beautiful use of both color and negative space in a heartbreaking profile of Spider-Man and Mary Jane.

With bids starting at $7,500, this is likely one for serious comic art collectors only, but regardless, it's a terrific piece from a pivotal story arc in Spider-Man's long history.

First published in 2010, and written by Joe Quesada, "One Moment in Time, Chapter Four: Something Blue" saw Doctor Strange cast a spell designed to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Peter chooses to save Mary Jane from this fate, but the two decide to end their romantic relationship in the process. The issue was one of the key inspirations for the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, which similarly saw Doctor Strange restore Spidey's secret identity - with disastrous results.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics / Paolo Rivera)

Paolo Rivera is famous for his fully-painted covers and interiors, first drawing fan attention with the Mythos series, written by Paul Jenkins, which presented six origin stories for the X-Men, Hulk, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Captain America. He's since worked on projects outside of Marvel, including issues of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. and Batman: Black and White.

Have you got the cash and a burning desire to hang this gorgeous piece on your wall? You can find the blind auction at Splash Page Comic Art. Interested bidders are requested to email with their maximum bid only. The auction runs until July 10. Good luck!

