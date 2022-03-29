Ozark season 4 part 2 trailer seems to reveal a major spoiler

The trailer for Ozark season 4 part 2 is finally here – and it's all about family, danger, and death.

In the clip, which you can watch above, the biggest shock comes when Ruth is shown shooting newly minted cartel boss Javi Elizonndro twice in the chest. For the rest of the video, it seems he really is dead, as Marty Byrde goes to Mexico to try and restore order.

We also see the beginnings of another major rift in the Byrde marriage. Marty sympathizes with Ruth, pointing out her family is dead because she met them, while Wendy counters with: "Why do you choose everyone else over your family?"

Of course, it's not clear whether Ruth really has killed Javi. After all, in the official trailer, it would be a very strange spoiler to reveal so early when part 1's major cliffhanger was Ruth driving away with the intention to murder him. This could be a dream sequence, or Javi could survive his bullet wounds. With just seven episodes left, anything could happen.

Then there's the matter of that car crash looming in the Byrde family's future. It's not shown in the trailer, but we know it's coming after part 1 opened with the accident.

"Even as you trying to control everything, there are always certain things in life that are just completely out of your control," showrunner Chris Mundy has said of the impending crash. "Marty, especially, is always trying to control everything – and he's so smart and verbally dextrous that he usually can. So some of it was just a reminder that the world is unpredictable that way."

Ozark season 4 part 2 arrives this April 29, so there's not long to wait to find out what will happen to Ruth and the Byrdes. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.