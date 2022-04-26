Overwatch 2 system requirements revealed for today's beta

The system requirements for today's Overwatch 2 beta have been revealed.

The Overwatch 2 PVP beta starts today at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST and will run until May 17. If you’re interested in taking part in the PC only event, you’re probably curious as to what hardware you’ll need.

User GXTnite shared the system requirements for the Overwatch 2 beta on the game’s subreddit, and thankfully they don’t appear to be too demanding. Blizzard has provided the minimum specs you’ll need for targeting 30fps, as well as the recommended hardware for running the game at 60fps on medium settings.

Below are the system requirements for the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta:

Minimum (targeting 30fps):

Operating system: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Recommended (targeting 60fps on medium settings):

Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

It’s worth noting that these are the system requirements for the beta and that they're likely to change ahead of the release of the full game, especially as the lack of technical optimisation means that most players hopefully won't be targeting 30fps when that launch comes around. For now, Blizzard suggests that you make sure you’ve got all of your drivers up to date to allow the game to run as smoothly as possible.

There are two ways to secure your place in Overwatch 2's first beta. You can sign up via email for a chance to be selected by Blizzard or tune in to watch specific Twitch streamers. Find out exactly what you need to do with our guide on how to get into the Overwatch 2 beta.

Now’s the perfect time for a beta for Blizzard’s hero shooter sequel. Here’s why we need the Overwatch 2 beta now more than ever.