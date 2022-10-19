Overwatch 2 fans are trolling incoming Valorant players with bogus tips

New players are flocking to Overwatch 2 to check it out after Blizzard’s grand relaunch. Tragically, they’re not getting the best advice from the scene’s more experienced players.

One of the more popular, ahem, 'tips' doing the rounds is that Lucio’s speed boost not only hastens your team but the payload and robot central to Overwatch 2’s more objective-based game modes. Another personal favourite of mine is that ground attacks don’t hurt murder monk Zenyatta due to their ability to float.

We’ve rounded up some particularly choice clips for you down below:

New overwatch 2 players are actually believing this video and I’m starting to feel bad. Mfs in bronze are gonna start walking into lava.. 💀 pic.twitter.com/4QVzABFycHOctober 11, 2022 See more

STOP GIVING NEW PLAYERS FAKE OVERWATCH TIPS IM TIRED OF HAVING VALORANT PLAYERS IN MY GAMES ASKING ME WHY THEY ARENT SPEED BOOSTING THE ROBOT ON LUCIO PLSOctober 18, 2022 See more

you guys NEED to stop trolling new overwatch players i keep having people ask me if lucio speed boosts the payload and push botOctober 18, 2022 See more

One group that Overwatch 2 fans are clowning on harder than others come from Valorant. Checking out a new launch – especially one that's free-to-play – isn't anything new or groundbreaking, though several Valorant professionals like Tyson "TenZ" Ngo have been running sponsored streams, bringing Overwatch 2 to Valorant fans' attention. Also, Valorant is often billed as a CS:GO x Overwatch mash-up, with plenty of the scene's pros coming from the Overwatch league, so there was bound to be an extra degree of interest.

Alas, the great FPS debate between the two has erupted, though we're sure CS:GO would like a word.

VALORANT VS OVERWATCH 2 pic.twitter.com/EnbGJDIiTHOctober 18, 2022 See more

Valorant players not being able to aim on overwatch has to be the funniest shit everOctober 16, 2022 See more

when someone randomly stands still to shoot in overwatch it's a 50/50 on whether they're a 10 year old touching video games for the first time, or just a valorant playerOctober 18, 2022 See more

Overwatch 2's launch was somewhat rocky due to multiple DDoS attacks and an influx of players, but hey, I doubt Blizzard is complaining about Overwatch 2's daily player count being "nearly triple" the original's peak.

Some things, though, are still taking time to settle. Blizzard is "not planning any immediate balance changes", despite the current meta proving controversial among fans – that is, fans that don't think Lucio can speed-boost a payload.

It took days for Overwatch 2 to work, and we're still not convinced it was worth it.