Outriders review-in-progress: "A pulpy, pacey looter shooter with surprising levels of depth"

12 hours into its campaign, and Outriders feels like the very definition of a mixed bag. Not just in its identity as a hybrid of ideas borrowed from a number of other titles, but in its overall entertainment value, which swings wildly in quality throughout the course of the core campaign's opening chapters.

Its supercharged cover shooter combat, for example, is fantastic for the most part, comparable to playing Gears of War at hyperspeed. The dreary, in-your-face story, on the other hand, isn't nearly as entertaining, often funnelling you into exposition dumping cutscenes where the only saving grace are a handful of dry-humored, winking remarks made by your customizable super-soldier.

The good news is that I'm still having fun with Outriders this far down its loot-filled rabbit hole. In fact, despite a number of rough edges, there's plenty of value to be mined from People Can Fly's co-op looter shooter - and not just from those ever-elusive Legendary weapons, either.

Welcome to Enoch

Let's start with that story, which we wouldn't blame you for having forgotten about entirely since playing Outriders' demo in February. A grunt at the frontlines of humanity's last-ditch space colonization efforts, your character is granted superhuman powers by a mysterious storm on the alien planet of Enoch, before being thrown into cryostasis for 30 odd years, and waking up to a war between what's left of your army and various insurgent enemy factions.

It's a backdrop of familiar sci-fi ingredients, but with hokey voice acting, cliched (and sometimes tasteless) writing, and an abundance of cutscenes with enough shaky cam to make even Paul Greengrass feel queasy, that recipe doesn't make for a particularly attractive meal. The plus side is that People Can Fly's commitment to its story means even the most minor side missions have a decent amount of in-universe context behind them, wisely avoiding the vague, narratively formless questing that you might find in other titles like Destiny 2.

For a lot of people, however, Outriders' story is no more than the throwaway justification to mow down an endless number of bad guys through its mix of third-person cover shooting and class-based warfare. That's exactly what makes the game's tendency to constantly obsess over its prosaic plot so frustrating, but when People Can Fly does let you loose across its array of semi-open zones, Outriders quickly reveals its strengths as a pulpy, pacey looter shooter with surprising levels of depth.

Continuing where I left off with my Devastator class at the end of the three-hour demo, I've now progressed my character to a point where I have a healthy command of his many abilities, traits, and weapons. Outriders' progression system is both quick to dole out new active and passive powers to your hero, and flexible in letting you tailor them to a certain playstyle. That flexibility is thanks to a skill tree that gradually breaks down each class into three subcategories, though the game never forces you to pick one outright. Right now, for example, I'm focusing on beefing up my Devastator's damage output, tentatively aiming for the firepower-boosting Vanquisher subclass, but I could always pivot towards the more bullet-spongy tank role of the Warden at any moment.

It's been fun to think carefully about my combat strategy in this way, and the ability to reset your spec points whenever you want encourages constant experimentation in that regard, switching between different playstyles as Outriders' difficulty curve continues to bend upwards. With an ever expanding roster of enemies to fight (including some genuinely tough boss battles), the imperative to master your class' combat rhythms is crucial, too, while the moment-to-moment gratification of deploying those superheroic abilities hasn't yet lost its cathartic appeal.

In the same way, Outriders loot system is an equally compelling source of its long-term appeal. High-tier drops are fairly regular, and while the game's gunplay isn't quite as precise or punchy as its peers, the distinctive (albeit visually unappealing) Legendary weapons inject combat with a healthy sense of momentum once you do manage to get your hands on one. That said, the core weapon types (shotgun, assault rifle, LMG) don't vary greatly within their categories, meaning a sniper rifle you pick up at level 15 is going to largely look and handle the same as one you found at level five. There's plenty more high tier loot for me to collect, of course, so here's hoping the best stuff is saved for the campaign's later chapters.

Out in the wild

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

One aspect of Outriders that hasn't quite yet made its mark so far is its visual style. While I was hoping the demo's drab, grey opening areas would be the introductory exception, the game's graphics haven't exactly scaled up alongside my adventures to its new environments.

It's no next-gen showcase by any means, with flat textures and wonky facial animations that already look dated, and only a few faraway skyboxes that are genuinely pleasing to the eye. The game does, at least, run smoothly at a fairly consistent 60 frames-per-second on PS5, while load times on Sony's next-gen console are as swift as you'd hope for; just don't go in expecting Outriders to wow you with its presentation of the strange and unexpected.

I'm not far enough into Outriders to determine the sustainability of its long-term sea legs quite yet, but People Can Fly has promised plenty of meat to chew in the game's high-risk, high-reward endgame missions known as Expeditions. That said, what I've already played of Outriders so far is already pretty close to justifying the price of admission on launch day, so long as you're willing to put up with some of the game's lesser parts beneath its RPG-infused combat.

Alternatively, you can check back in for our full review of Outriders next week, where we'll be able to give you a more comprehensive overview of the full experience, and whether it's worth your time and money.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games to play right now, or watch our guide to the Outriders best class in the video below.