Original Xbox creator says launch made him "feel like an amateur"

One of the creators of the original Xbox has been sharing his thoughts ahead of the console's 20th anniversary.

Seamus Blackley, who is credited with the idea of a dedicated Microsoft console, took to Twitter earlier today to say that Xbox's imagery attached to its anniversary celebrations - due to kick off later today - "just made me all verklempt," a Yiddish word for being overcome with emotion.

This stupid image just made me all verklempt. The panic weekend spent coming up with a boot up animation that would work, and implementing it, feeling like an amateur, like it all was all a failure, and now it’s a classic antique. All the feelings. ❤️❤️❤️ #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/6ufEQAz2ikNovember 15, 2021 See more

While the Xbox has now become a classic console, it wasn't always smooth sailing. In his tweet, Blackley outlines a "panic weekend spent coming up with a bootup animation that would work, and implementing it, feeling like an amateur, like it was all a failure." Fortunately, that hard work seemed to pay off, and now the original console is "a classic antique."

The Xbox 20th anniversary stream takes place today at 10:00 PST/ 13:00 EST/ 18:00 GMT. Microsoft has said that the focus will be on celebration and nostalgia rather than new game announcements, but some Halo fans are convinced that a surprise drop of the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode will be unveiled at the show. A number of recent reports have pointed to something happening later today, which would see the mode arrive almost a month before the rest of the campaign, including the revamped open-world campaign. Given the strength of Halo Infinite's betas, that would mean that shooter fans will have been well-served throughout November, with Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 both launching recently.