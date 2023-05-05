New Oppenheimer poster sees Cillian Murphy in a fiery blaze

A new poster for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been released.

The poster sees Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer standing in front of his nuclear creation – which appears to be set ablaze. Debris and flames engulf the entire image, casting an eerie red glow onto Murphy's face.

Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist and head of the secret Los Alamos Laboratory during the war – and the man who developed the atom bomb. He was heavily involved with the Manhattan Project, which is credited with developing the first nuclear weapons used to bomb the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Matt Damon plays United States Army Corps of Engineers officer Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project who also oversaw the construction of the Pentagon. Emily Blunt stars Kitty Oppenheimer, the scientist's wife. Florence Pugh will portray Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and member of the Communist Party of the United States, with who Oppenheimer had an on-and-off affair. Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

A film by Christopher Nolan. #Oppenheimer is in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/rK3LZPD33hMay 5, 2023 See more

The star-studded cast also includes Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Josh Peck, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Devon Bostick, Alex Wolff, Olivia Thirlby, Kenneth Branagh – with Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Per Universal Studios, the film is an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 23, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.