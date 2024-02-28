Oops, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's physical edition discs have shipped with a massive printing error in Japan

Square Enix has revealed that, due to a printing error from Sony, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth discs in Asia are being assigned the wrong labels.

As first reported by Gematsu earlier today, Square Enix has published a warning to all Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players in Japan and Asia, where the RPG sequel is out now. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's physical version is shipped on two discs, one for installation and one for playing, but the two discs have been assigned the wrong labels in Japanese and Asian regions.

So, if you were living in Japan and cracked open your hot new copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the PS5, you'd be prompted to put the wrong disc in your console to install the game. We can imagine this has caught out a fair few users in Japan and Asia - after all, players putting the wrong disc in their PS5 are simply doing what they're told.

Square Enix is understandably apologizing for the issue and telling players first to insert the black 'Play' disc to install their new game and then insert the white 'Install' disc to play the game. Apparently, Sony is determining how best to proceed with the issue going forward, but it's hard not to see a future where this issue is corrected pretty swiftly.

Here's hoping this printing issue is limited to the regions Square Enix has already identified. Launch for the rest of us isn't far away now, so we need only wait and see. You can read our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review to see why we bestowed a near-perfect score on Square Enix's new game.

