One Starfield dev has to keep their new tattoo hidden until launch because it's a spoiler

By Ali Jones
published

It's gonna be a warm summer underneath all those long sleeves

Starfield
(Image credit: Bethesda)

A lead Starfield dev says he's got a great new tattoo dedicated to the game, but he can't show it off because it's a spoiler.

Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo tweeted to say that he got a tattoo depicting his upcoming game earlier this week. Clearly he's very fond of the work; he says "I love it. Clean. Simple. Powerful." Unfortunately, we'll have to take his word for it, at least for now, because "it's something I can't show or talk about until release, because spoilers!"

See more

Given that Starfield isn't set to launch until September 6, Pagliarulo seems to have committed to a long-sleeve summer. That's quite the self-discipline, especially since the dev says (opens in new tab) "it's not like it's a HUGE spoiler. But anything unreleased is a spoiler, and not my prerogative to share."

Pagliarulo is amassing quite the collection of Bethesda tattoos, telling fans (opens in new tab) that he boasts a Dark Brotherhood Listener symbol on his left arm and binary code spelling out a reference to Fallout 4's Synths on the back of his neck.

We're set to learn more about Starfield in exactly one month, thanks to the Starfield Direct taking place on June 11. In the meantime, much of the information we're getting about Bethesda's upcoming RPG stems from Starfield's ESRB rating, which provided, among other things, evidence of some truly dreadful pillow-talk. There's a decent amount of pressure on that showcase, especially after Redfall's rough release led Xbox chief Phil Spencer to reassure Starfield fans that that game was in a better spot.

Starfield is under more pressure than ever to perform after Redfall.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.