One Baldur's Gate 3 achievement asks you to make the most nightmarish D&D build imaginable

The Baldur's Gate 3 achievement list landed just ahead of the game's launch on PC earlier today, and there's one particular award that'll require you to ruin an entire playthrough with the most nightmarish Dungeons & Dragons build imaginable.

The aptly-named Jack-of-all-Trades achievement asks you to "multiclass into every class in one playthrough without asking Withers to change your character." Withers is a (mostly) friendly NPC who lets you rebuild your character at any time for a modest fee in gold, so this means you'd need to dedicate an entire playthrough to slowly leveling your character up in the normal progression system while maintaining a legendarily awkward build.

Baldur's Gate 3 features 12 playable character classes and a level cap of 12 - which means this Jack-of-all-Trades build will require you to take exactly one level in every class. Yes, that means your character will have access to everything from the Rogue's sneak attack damage to all the basic Cleric, Wizard, and Druid spells, but it also means you'll never get access to the higher-level abilities you'd probably want to take on late-game encounters.

Multiclassing into two or three of the best Baldur's Gate 3 classes is viable, but multiclassing into everything is not. But hey, that's what makes this an intriguing challenge run. Baldur's Gate 3 is robust enough to let you get away with just about all of the nonsense you could manage at the tabletop, and so far it seems open-ended enough to let you figure out a way to make it all work.

