On P.T's 9th anniversary, Guillermo del Toro has some strong words for Konami

It's been 9 years since Hideo Kojima's P.T. was unveiled, and one person that's particularly bitter about the fact it never got released is filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

On August 12, The Game Awards reminded everyone of what could have been by tweeting: "9 years ago today at @gamescom, the innovative P.T. demo was released by Hideo Kojima on PS4 to reveal the SILENT HILLS project with @RealGDT and Norman Reedus. The full game was never released."

We'd be surprised if you didn't know about Kojima's elusive game but just in case: P.T. is a psychological horror game from the Death Stranding creator in collaboration with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim) which - back in 2014 - was set to be released by Konami.

Obviously, we never got a full version of the Kojima and del Toro title, and the playable teaser was eventually removed from the PlayStation Store so is now pretty much impossible to get your hands on these days - except in the form of fan remakes and people selling their PS4 consoles with the software already downloaded on it.

Ah... Konami... What sayeth thou? Irrumabo Konamitus. https://t.co/Z212Sq7t38August 13, 2023 See more

Back to Guillemero del Toro. Clearly, nine years is nowhere near enough time to get over having a beloved project killed in front of you, so on P.T's anniversary, del Toro took to Twitter to share his feelings on the whole thing. "Ah... Konami... What sayeth thou? Irrumabo Konamitus," del Toro's tweet reads.

If you're not fluent in Latin, the fury behind del Toro's tweet could be missed. When you put the latter half of that tweet into a machine translator, you get: "I will visit Konami," however a couple of Twitter users have since quote tweeted the response and claimed that what del Toro is actually saying is something akin to "f*** you Konami." So it's pretty clear that del Toro is still not happy with what happened to P.T in the end.