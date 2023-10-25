Netflix's new #1 movie is a hugely divisive comedy - with a 23% Rotten Tomatoes score

Old Dads has taken over the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 – but not everyone is feeling it.

The film, starring and helmed by comedian Bill Burr in his directorial debut, beat out the demonic possession documentary The Devil on Trial for the number one spot with 23 million hours viewed globally. Gemini Man, a 2019 action flick starring Will Smith, sits at number three.

Written by Burr and Emmy winner Ben Tishler, the cast includes Miles Robbins, Rachael Harris, Reign Edwards, Katie Aselton, Bruce Dern, Natasha Leggero, Abbie Cobb, Rick Glassman, Josh Brener, Carl Tart, C. Thomas Howell, Steph Tolev, and Rory Scovel. The film has been described as "semi-autobiographical," having been inspired by Burr and Tishler's own experiences with becoming dads later in life (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

Three friends, Jack Kelly (Bill Burr), Connor Brody (Bobby Cannavale), and Mike Richards (Bokeem Woodbine) decide to sell their business – and suddenly find themselves completely out of touch with the modern world.

The movie currently sits at a 23% on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 4.3/10. The Guardian called it an "angry, unfunny Netflix comedy," with The Daily Beast writing that the film is "better at being self-righteous than it is as being funny." Many of the reviews note that the film takes aim at political correctness, something Burr has been vocal about in both his stand-up and everyday life.

Old Dads is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your queue.