Official Xbox Series X wireless headset releases next month

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox wireless headset for its consoles which can also be used across PC and mobile devices.

Microsoft revealed the Xbox Wireless Headset in a blog post, with the developer saying that the new headset "delivers best-in-class audio and chat performance." While it's been designed to match the appearance of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it'll work across Xbox One consoles, as well as with PC and mobile games.

More than just working with your phone, however, the headset will pair with your mobile at the same time as your console, allowing you to chat to a friend without disrupting your game. Microsoft also points out that that means you can play during a conference call, but personally I would advise against that if you don't want to risk upsetting your boss.

Microsoft makes it clear that it's going for convenience and comfort with its new headset. Rotating earcup dials mean you can tweak the volume on the fly, but you'll also be able to use the accessories app to tailor the audio controls especially for you, changing everything from bass boost to the brightness of the mic's mute light. You won't need to worry about running out of juice mid-game, either, as the headset boasts 15 hours of battery life with just three hours of charging.

The Xbox Wireless Headset will be available from March 16 "in most worldwide Xbox markets," but you can pre-order it right now at select retailers and direct from the Microsoft store.

