Nicolas Cage reveals the other Universal Classic Monster he'd love to play

Nicolas Cage has revealed the other Universal Classic Monster he'd like to play.

"I kind of did it with Ghost Rider. But I think the Wolfman. Yeah. The Wolfman is the scariest and I think just powerfully tragic," Cage told ScreenRant. (opens in new tab) "But I think it's been done many times, I don't think we're making Wolfman movies anymore. But for what I would like to explore, that works for me."

Cage plays Dracula in Renfield, a modern-day retelling of Stoker's classic is directed by The Lego Movie and forthcoming Nightwing director Chris McKay. This puts Cage in the same ranks as horror legends Christopher Lee and Bela Lugosi, who were among the first to play the Count and have remained world renowned for their portrayals.

The film features the latest from Universal's stable of classic movie monsters to return to the big screen, but isn't set to be part of a connected franchise. Universal's Dark Universe was first announced back in 2017 and was ultimately shelved following the poorly reviewed Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise.

It was reported back in 2021 (opens in new tab) that a Wolfman movie was in the works starring Ryan Gosling as the titular lycanthrope with Derek Cianfrance taking over for Leigh Whannell as director, but details are scarce and production has yet to begin.

Renfield is set to hit theaters in North America on April 14, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our roundup of movie release dates.