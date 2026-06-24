\n<p id="elk-0c291d74-d2b8-427a-a5ea-9f3888d2240e">Good morning!<br><br>If you caught that Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee reference above, then we can most definitely be friends, and you're likely in the best place. <br><br> I'm here today to bring you all the PS5 Prime Day deals I can find, so you don't have to spend your valuable time sifting through Amazon hunting for PlayStation-related bargains. That's my job, and I'll be posting savings on games, headsets, controllers, and more throughout the entire day. Well then, let's get to it.</p>\n