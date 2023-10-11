Newegg's Meta Quest 3 bundle is the only one you should pay attention to this Prime Day

The dust is beginning to settle on the launch of the Meta Quest 3, and while folks who pre-ordered the new mixed-reality headset seem happy, there are plenty of people who will still be looking for a bundle or deal now that reviews are out.

If you're one of those patient people, you're in luck. We got word yesterday that Newegg is now stocking the Meta Quest 3 in both its sizes and in classic Newegg fashion, you can get a beautiful little freebie if you buy from them. Along with Asgard's Wrath 2 (which comes bundled with every launch window purchase of the headset), you can also get a $15 Meta Quest Gift Card for the same $499.99 price.

Of course, if you opt for the larger 512GB SKU, you'll get the additional perk of a six-month free Meta Quest+ subscription at no extra cost. And once again, Newegg is offering that free $15 Meta Quest Gift Card for the $649.99 price tag too.

In our review, we found that the Meta Quest 3 is a great generational refresh to the Meta Quest 2. It packs excellent passthrough cameras and superb pancake lenses into the same form factor as the older headset, and both of them make a real difference to the overall user experience when playing VR games.

Meta Quest 3 + Asgard's Wrath 2 + $15 Meta gift card | $499.99 at Newegg

Newegg has the best Prime Day offer on the Meta Quest 3 right now, throwing in not only a copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 (like all the other bundles) but also a free $15 Meta gift card. That means you can grab some games to get you started as well. Buy it if: ✅ You want updated mixed-reality features

✅ You need the store credit to bolster your game library Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play PC or PlayStation VR games



While a $15 offer might not seem like a massive deal, it will let you get a lot of great VR games for free, or at least give you a discount on a more expensive one. Off the top of my head, I'd recommend you get a discount on Blade and Sorcery if you haven't tried it yet. Alternatively, if you don't want to let your inner sadist out, you could go for the tranquil and very fun Walkabout Mini Golf VR.

Annoyingly, this offer is exclusive to Newegg, so there's no availability in the UK. That said, I did spot a very similar Costco deal earlier in the week so if you're a member over there, be on the lookout.

It's also worth noting that while Meta Quest 3 seems to be having a successful launch, PSVR 2 is seeing its first-ever discount for Prime Day, so if you want a bargain from Amazon itself, that might be worth a look. If you haven't decided which headset would suit you better, I'd say it depends on your current setup. If you have a PS5 already, I'd argue that PSVR 2's high-end features make it better value for money.

