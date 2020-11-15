New THQ Nordic game includes an in-game item that teases a TimeSplitters 2 remake is "finally coming"

THQ Nordic has seemingly hidden a secret nod to a Timesplitters 2 remake in another game.

SpellForce 3: Fallen God - which released last week on PC - features a number of in-game items that refer to other games in the publisher's catalogue, including SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom remaster, Gothic Remake, and Biomutant. Perhaps most intriguingly of all, though, there's also one that refers to a TimeSplitters 2 Remake.

While the video teasing the release is in French, VGC offered an translation: “It’s finally coming! The iconic shooter, which has stood the test of time to join the era of modern games." Here, see for yourself:

Beyond that, of course, THQ hasn't formally confirmed anything and we've no idea when - or even if - the remake will arrive, so right now all we can do is hope this is a gentle tease rather than a joke at our expense.

A new TimeSplitters game is officially in the works . While THQ Nordic has been pretty quiet lately, one of the original creators Steve Ellis joined Deep Silver last year to “help plot the future course of the franchise". Nordic acquired the rights to create a new TimeSplitters IP back in 2018, with Deep Silver taking on the project. Since then, news about a potential TimeSplitters 4 has gone pretty quiet.

The fan project TimeSplitters: Rewind most recently released a development update video in September, proving the project is still alive and kicking, if still in early in development.

"Thank you for checking out our most comprehensive look at TimeSplitters Rewind to date. We've been able to make it this far with the help of you and the rest of the fans," the team said.