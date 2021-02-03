New PS5 system update ensures you won't install PS4 versions of upgraded games

The new PS5 system update is live now, and will make it easier to be sure that you're installing the correct version of your upgraded PS4 games.

PS5 users booting up their consoles today are being told that version 20.02-02.50.00 was ready to download. While the update doesn't seem to be huge, it does make a fairly significant change for those players who have been taking advantage of their new hardware to play upgraded versions of PS4 games.

February system software update #PS5Share pic.twitter.com/9TYePYAlgcFebruary 3, 2021

While the PlayStation website hasn't updated with the new details yet, the message that appears when the PS5 turns on said that "the following issue was resolved: The PS4 version of the game was sometimes installed from the PS4 game disc even after upgrading the disc version of a PS4 game to the PS5 version."

That means that if your physical copy of, say, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, was still trying to install the PS4 version of the game even after you'd upgraded to a PS5 disc, that shouldn't be an issue anymore. Elsewhere, the message tells players that the new update "improves system performance," but there's no more detailed information on that front.

Elsewhere, Sony is celebrating some major PS5 success, with a financial report revealing that the company had shipped 4.5 million PS5 units in 2020. While it's proved difficult for many to get their hands on the new consoles due to sky-high demand, Sony's confident it'll increase that sales total to more than 7.5 million by the end of March.

