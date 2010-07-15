NEW PIC Thor

New image from Kenneth Branagh’s Thor movie, and confirmation it will be in 3D

Imagine Anthony Hopkins popping right out at you from the image above. Next year, you won’t have to Marvel has now confirmed that Thor and Captain America will both (as many expected) be shot in 3D, according to The LA Times .

“We came to feel that in our case 3-D could be the very good friend of story and character for a different kind of experience,” Says Thor director Kennth Branagh, admitting that the idae of 3-D initially made him cringe before he started to pulse with the unexpected artistic opportunities. “It’s another draft of the story that can reveal itself in a different way. I had a healthy degree of skepticism up front ... I've become somebody extremely excited about working with possibilities of doing it this way.” Hmm, interesting. So they’re not just 3D-ising what they already had, they actually adapted the script to suit the process. Promising.

“A pretty careful conversation is what we’ve been having for quite some time about what we know has to be the most sensible decision: is it led by story?” he contuniues. “Can this offer a different type of experience and exploit what we have in the story? It absolutely can ... we travel very long distances in the movie and the opportunity to export and exploit the journey of the hero is really offered up as a great potential enhancement here.”