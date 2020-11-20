6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

Facing another weekend stuck at home? Have you already watched all of The Crown season 4 ? Don’t worry, there are plenty of new streaming gems to keep you busy thie weekend, whether you’re in the mood to laugh or cry. If you’re planning a movie night (what else is there to do in lockdown?), Netflix has added some great movies like Kill Bill and Sorry to Bother You . If you’d rather go for something a bit lighter, you could try docuseries We Are the Champions, or you can get in the festive spirit with LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special .

As always, we’ve got some further recommendations in our extensive guides to all your favourite streaming services. So if you need some more inspiration, check out our lists of everything from the best movies on Disney Plus to the best TV shows on Amazon .

The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

This weekend, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix for more festive romcom fun. A sequel to 2018’s The Princess Switch, Margaret and Stacy (both played by Hudgens) once again switch places in an attempt to fix their respective life problems – Margaret’s coronation is approaching and both her and Stacy are having relationship issues. However, this time they’re unknowingly under threat from a third lookalike, Margaret’s evil cousin Lady Fiona (also played by – you guessed it – Hudgens) who wants to steal the throne. Get ready for Hudgens³.

We Are the Champions – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

Also hitting Netflix this weekend is the streamer’s new docuseries, We Are the Champions. Over the course of six episodes, it explores an array of unique competitions and the passionate communities behind them. The Office star Rainn Wilson guides us through everything from cheese rolling in southwest England to competitive frog jumping in California with tongue-in-cheek narration. It’s a heartwarming and entertaining celebration of human achievement – plus, the show’s format of half-hour episodes makes it perfect lighthearted weekend bingeing material.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special – Disney Plus

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

LEGO Star Wars is back for a Holiday Special, streaming on Disney Plus this weekend. This episode of festive fun sees Rey set off with BB-8 to prepare for Life Day and gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. After visiting a mysterious Jedi Temple, she finds herself in the midst of a cross-timeline adventure through all our favourite Star Wars moments, with appearances from Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, and more. But will Rey make it back in time for the Life Day feast? Wholesome fun for the whole family.

Boyhood – Amazon

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: UK

Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age epic made headlines when it was released in 2014, as it sees lead actor Ellar Coltrane grow up in real time. Filmed between 2001 and 2013, the movie depicts protagonist Mason (Coltrane) from ages six to 18 as he grows up in Texas with divorced parents (played by Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke). The script was developed throughout production, with Linklater incorporating the actors’ life experiences into their characters’ stories. The ambitious project was nominated for six Oscars, with Arquette winning Best Supporting Actress.

Sorry to Bother You – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: US

Sorry to Bother You is rapper and activist Boots Riley’s directorial debut. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun and Armie Hammer, it’s a dark, satirical comedy about a young Black telemarketer who adopts a white accent to succeed at work and subsequently becomes swept up in a sinister corporate conspiracy. As Tame Impala once said (sort of), the less you know about the film before watching it, the better – there’s a big twist coming that you don’t want to be spoiled.

Kill Bill – Amazon

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: US