6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this Halloween weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and it's not just any weekend, either. It's Halloween weekend. Fittingly, then, we've got zombies on Netflix in the form of Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, a new Paranormal Activity movie on Paramount Plus, and bloody thriller Ready or Not on Disney Plus in the UK.

If you're not in the mood for anything spooky, don't worry. Feel-good musical In the Heights is on HBO Max, while comedy drama Love Life returns to the streamer for season 2. Ava DuVernay's new limited series Colin in Black & White, about the early life of athlete Colin Kaepernick, also drops on Netflix this weekend. That should be enough to see you through from your Friday movie night to a chilled Sunday afternoon on the sofa, no matter how much time you intend to spend in front of the TV.

Army of Thieves – Netflix

Set six years before zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, Ludwig Dieter (played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directed Army of Thieves) is back on our screens. This time, we're in the early days of the zombie outbreak and Ludwig is just starting out as a safecracker when he's hired by a mysterious woman to carry out a heist with a ragtag bunch of aspiring thieves. The cast also includes Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and British comedian Guz Khan, while Zack Snyder executive produces. You can read our chat with Schweighöfer and Synder here .

Colin in Black & White – Netflix

Colin in Black & White follows the teenage years of activist and former football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, played by Jaden Michael. Kaepernick, who is mixed race, was adopted by a white couple in infancy, who are played by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker in the series, and the show also details the events that influenced his anti-racism activism. The show was co-created by Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick, who also serves as the series narrator.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin – Paramount Plus

The seventh installment in the Paranormal Activity series arrives on Paramount Plus just in time for Halloween. Produced by Jason Blum and penned by Christopher Landon, who has four other movies in the franchise under his belt, it follows a young woman (Emily Bader) who's trying to find out what happened to her mother, who disappeared several years ago. However, her search leads her to uncover a terrifying secret from her mother's past. Spooky.

In the Heights – HBO Max

Based on the Broadway show written by and starring a pre-Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights sees the community of Washington Heights, a neighborhood in New York City with a large Latinx population, at a crossroads during the hottest days of summer. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu, the cast includes Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, and Stephanie Beatriz. As the days get colder, it's the perfect feel-good movie to take you back to warmer days.

Love Life season 2 – HBO Max

Love Life is back – with a twist. Anna Kendrick was Darby, the lead in season 1, but she's been replaced by William Jackson Harper as Marcus this time around. We're set to be introduced to a whole new cast of characters. The concept is still the same, though: the season will follow the main character from their first romance through to their last. Jessica Williams, Succession's Arian Moayed, and Janet Hubert will also star.

Ready or Not – Disney Plus

Another horror flick for your Halloween weekend is Ready or Not on Disney Plus UK. Samara Weaving plays Grace, a new bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her husband's wealthy and eccentric family involve her in a deadly tradition that turns into a fight for survival. Suspenseful and funny in equal parts, the movie's cast also includes Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell.