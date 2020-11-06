6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another week, another ton of content reaches streaming services around the world. There's no denying that Netflix UK has the real winner here: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives on the streamer this week, and there's never a bad time to watch this superhero adventure. It's a true delight.

Elsewhere, there's Rick and Morty season 4 on HBO Max (also available in the UK on Netflix) which means you can catch the series if you haven't already. And, as always, there are more option on our new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies lists.

Paranormal – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

A Netflix original series, Paranormal may be a little late for Halloween, but it’s still definitely worth a watch this weekend. Based on Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s series of novels of the same name, Paranormal is set in Egypt, and follows a haematologist (that means he studies blood) as he comes up against paranormal activity. Each episode is a darkly comic standalone, and that combined with the peculiar main character makes this series an intriguing must watch.

Blue Story – Amazon Prime

Available: US

Blue Story is definitely a heavy hitter, but absolutely worth a watch. It follows two English teenagers from different parts of London as they find themselves on opposite sides of a gang war. It’s narrated in rap by writer/director Rapman (real name Andrew Onwubolu) and is a bleak, effective look at gang violence and its victims. Blue Story is sure to linger in your mind long after it’s finished.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

The stylistic, colourful, street-art inspired animated flick delves into the multiverse and their various Spider-People – and introduces us to Miles Morales on the big screen for the first time. He’s fast become a fan favourite, and for good reason. There’s something for everyone to enjoy in this movie, whether you’re a die-hard comic reader or a more casual fan – or even just looking for some fun escapism this weekend.

Rick and Morty season 4 – HBO Max

Available: US on HBO Max, UK on Netflix

The latest instalment in this hilarious animated comedy is streaming on HBO Max, and if you’re looking to dive into something to keep you occupied this weekend, look no further. The series is just as fun, meta and engaging as ever – with a link to the previous series with the long-running plot thread of Clone Beth picked up again, as well as excellent standalone episodes like "The Vat of Acid Episode" (it’s as weird as it sounds).



How to Train Your Dragon – Amazon

Available: UK

Need a break from everything that’s going on in the world right now? Escape to a mythical Viking world, where a hapless teen called Hiccup is determined to follow in his tribe’s tradition of becoming a Dragon Slayer. However, once he captures his first dragon, he finds he can’t kill it and instead befriends it. Predictably, shenanigans ensue. The animated movie also features the voices of many a big name, including Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrara, Jonah Hill, and Kristen Wiig.

Whiplash – Amazon

Available: US

Miles Teller leads in this intense drama – he plays Andrew, an ambitious jazz drummer, while J.K. Simmons is Terence, his abusive bandleader at a fictional prestigious NYC music school. Directed by Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame, the movie was nominated for five awards at the 2015 Oscars and won three, including a Best Supporting Actor accolade for Simmons. You can see what all the fuss was about for yourself, as it’s coming to Amazon Prime this weekend.