6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and MUBI movies and shows to stream this weekend

A new weekend means new streaming recommendations coming your way, carefully handpicked by us. Whatever you're in the mood for this week, there should be something here to suit everyone's tastes, from movies to series and whimsical dramas to blood, guts, and zombies.

Your next binge watch is sorted with Vikings: Valhalla, with all episodes now streaming on Netflix. But is it a sequel to the original Vikings series? Do you need to watch Vikings first? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Alternatively, you can sink your teeth into the latest episodes of The Walking Dead on AMC Plus or Disney Plus, depending on which side of the pond you're on.

As for movies, US viewers can now catch Free Guy on Disney Plus and The French Dispatch on HBO Max if you missed either of those titles when they were in theaters. Also available in the US is Guns Akimbo on Prime Video, a madcap action comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe. Meanwhile, over in the UK, atmospheric Icelandic folktale Lamb is now streaming on MUBI.

Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the History Channel's original Vikings series, at a time when the Vikings had overrun England, taken control of Normandy in France, and ventured across the Atlantic Ocean – but their time in England was nearing an end. It follows the adventures of Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and co. – some of history's most famous Norse men and women. You can read our interview with the cast here.

Free Guy – Disney Plus

Available: US

Watch now: Disney Plus

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, Free Guy follows Ryan Reynolds’ Guy, an NPC (AKA Non-Playable Character) who becomes self-aware. When the developers of Free City – the GTA-like game that Guy lives in – decide to shut the servers down, Guy must fight to save the world as he knows it. But our hero’s not alone: Guy’s helped by Molotov Girl, the avatar for developer Millie (Jodie Comer), and her real-world partner Keys (Joe Keery).

The French Dispatch – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Wes Anderson's latest movie is now available to stream on HBO Max. Following the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper, the stacked ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray. Told in classic whimsical, symmetrical, Anderson fashion, the movie consists of three parts, with each segment telling a different story that appears in the paper's final issue after the death of its editor-in-chief.

The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 – AMC Plus/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Watch today: AMC Plus/Disney Plus

The final season of The Walking Dead is releasing in three installments and part 2, consisting of eight episodes is now streaming weekly on AMC Plus in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. These new episodes give us new glimpses of the Commonwealth, a settlement where life almost seems normal. Familiar faces and fan favorites like Norman Reedus' Daryl, Melissa McBride's Carol, Lauren Cohan's Maggie, and Josh McDermitt's Eugene return.

Guns Akimbo – Prime Video

Available: US

Watch today: Prime Video

Daniel Radcliffe stars in action comedy Guns Akimbo, playing coder and online troll Miles Lee Harris. However, his comments soon backfire when he gets kidnapped and launched into a violent city-wide game run by a cyber gang for an online audience of millions. His only weapons? Two guns that are literally bolted to his hands. Initially taking an avoidant approach to the game, he must start fighting for real when his ex-girlfriend's life becomes endangered.

Lamb – MUBI

