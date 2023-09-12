New Life Is Strange comic Forget-Me-Not teases a heartbreaking mystery

A new comic based on the beloved narrative adventure game series Life Is Strange begins in December from Titan Comics.

Eisner Award-winning creator Zoe Thorogood is taking on the scripting duties for Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not, which picks up the story of Alex Chen, the psychic protagonist of 2021's True Colors game, and her girlfriend Steph. The couple are embarking on a cross-country tour with their band when a chance encounter with a young girl named Lily threatens to turn their lives upside down.

We have some exclusive lettered pages from the first issue, by series artist Claudia Leonardi and colorist Andrea Izzo, in the the gallery below.

"It's difficult to emphasise how formative the original Life Is Strange was for my teen years, I played it when I was 16 and remember falling in love with it instantly," Thorogood said in a statement about Forget-Me-Not.

"I downloaded each episode on the day they came out. Even now, episode 2 is one of the most powerful game experiences I've ever had. Personally, Life Is Strange has always been a series about misfits trying to find themselves and their crowd, with the superpowers being stand-ins for real life divergences we may have. Tonally, it has the perfect balance of whimsical and dark what-the-heck-ery that I adore in stories. I'm hoping Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not will appeal to new and old fans alike, and have all the charm and heartbreak as the rest of the series."

You can check out Thorogood's own cover for the first issue below.

Titan's official synopsis for the new book reads:

"EISNER-WINNING CREATOR ZOE THOROGOOD JOINS LIFE IS STRANGE

After the events of LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS, Alex & Steph tour across the states in their band until they find another lost soul on the side of the road – Lily.

The pair take the teenager under their wing to uncover the truth of what she's running from. But there's more to Lily than meets the eye, as she silently struggles under the weight of heartache and memories from lives she hasn't lived, to protect those around her from the truth of pain. An all too familiar story to Alex, but is there time to save Lily from a similar, lonely, fate?"

Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not #1 is published by Titan Comics on December 12 and can be pre-ordered here.

