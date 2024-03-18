New Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix remedies Xbox saves, makes a key change to the RPG itself: "Made Minthara promise to stop repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act 3"

Baldur's Gate 3's latest hotfix crucially fixes Xbox Series X/S save files, but also makes some welcome tweaks to Minthara and her dialog.

The new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix, which is technically hotfix 22 for the huge D&D RPG, brings the two previous hotfixes to Xbox consoles. This means the Xbox Series X/S version of Larian's game is on patch parity with its PC and PS5 counterparts, so cross-saves between Xbox consoles and the other two platforms have now resumed and work as normal.

Elsewhere, though, there are some welcome changes to Minthara. We're not going to spoil the story scenario here, but there was a situation where Minthara surprisingly abandoned the player's party during Act 3 if they were playing a Dark Urge character. Minthara leaving the party has had players scratching their heads for a few weeks now, but it turns out the entire thing was just a bug.

Hotfix #22 is now going live on PC, PS5, Mac, and Xbox!In today's hotfix, we've made Minthara pinky promise to stop repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act III, and resolved some further crashes and blockers.

The new hotfix "made Minthara promise to stop repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act 3." If you didn't know, Minthara was repeatedly spouting a line about not letting Gale go through with Elminster's plan to blow himself up through Act 3. The trouble is, Minthara would say this line even after Gale had resolved not to blow himself up at the culmination of Act 2.

Minthara would also talk about Gale in Act 3 even if the player cut off Gale's hand and abandoned him to the fate of the portal back at the beginning of the game. You can see why this was a massive problem, and really distracting, but thankfully it's now gone with hotfix 22.

Larian's also reminding players that if they're experiencing issues with Baldur's Gate 3 now that the hotfix has gone live, they should simply uninstall all their mods. I'm not sure how many PC players will be keen to ditch all their mods, but Larian's recommending it as the clearest course of action if you're experiencing any technical issues like performance problems.

If you were hoping for a resolution for an issue that isn't listed here in hotfix 22, don't worry—Larian is reassuring players that it's still hard at work on future patches and hotfixes.

