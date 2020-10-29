New on Amazon Prime in November 2020: All the new movies and shows

We’ve got a complete list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video this November, so you’re all set in the run-up to Christmas.
If you couldn’t tell Christmas is round the corner already, the amount of seasonal titles hitting the streamer should clue you in: Marrying Father Christmas, A Christmas Switch, 12 Pups of Christmas, and so many more…
There's good news if you're a Borat 2 fans in America, as Sacha Baron Coen's The Dictator will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video this November. And if you’re looking for something else to make you laugh, there’s nine seasons of Scrubs arriving, and six seasons of Community on the way.
Other highlights include The Expendables trilogy, Bombshell – starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie – as well as American Horror Story season 9. Even though Halloween will be long gone in November, the terrifying tales keep coming...
Over in the UK, there are some gems arriving too – coverage of the Autumn Nations Cup starts on November 13, and originals like Ferro, Wayne, and The Pack also launch this month. Here's everything new on Amazon Prime in November 2020.
New on Amazon Prime: November 1
- America's Founding Fathers season 1
- America's Untold Story season 1
- Arizona Whirlwind
- Article 99
- As Good As It Gets
- Before We Die season 1
- Boyz N' The Hood
- Breathless
- A Christmas Movie Christmas
- A Christmas Switch
- Christopher Kimball's Milk Street season 1
- Country Strong
- Crime 360 season 1
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Dead Poets Society
- Deja Vu
- Delicious season 1
- Did You Hear About The Morgans?
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Firewalker
- The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show season 1
- Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans season 1
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Insider
- The Iron Lady
- Jamestown season 1
- The Jewel Of The Nile
- The Last Waltz
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Lost Worlds season 1
- A Majestic Christmas
- Marrying Father Christmas
- Me, Myself & Irene
- Mister Rogers' Neighborhood season 1979
- More Than A Game
- The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West
- Mr. Majestyk
- Naked Hustle season 1
- Next Day Air
- Platoon
- A Pup Named Scooby-Doo season 1
- The Restaurant season 1
- Rock N' Roll Christmas
- Romancing The Stone
- Ronin
- The Sapphires
- Silverado
- Step Up
- Stockholm season 1
- The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
- Thank You For Smoking
- 28 Days Later
- Twilight
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
- Underworld
- W.
- Wall Street
- Water For Elephants
- The X Files: I Want To Believe
- You Got Served
- Zookeeper
New on Amazon Prime: November 3
- The Assault
- General Commander
New on Amazon Prime: November 4
- Blue Story
New on Amazon Prime: November 6
- The Secret: Dare to Dream
- El Presidente season 1
- Ferro season 1
- Wayne season 1
New on Amazon Prime: November 7
- Retaliation
New on Amazon Prime: November 8
- Community seasons 1-6
New on Amazon Prime: November 11
- Tonight You're Mine
New on Amazon Prime: November 13
- Alex Rider season 1
- American Horror Story: 1984 season 9
- James May: Oh Cook season 1 (Amazon original series)
- The Ride
New on Amazon Prime: November 14
- The Dictator
- Scrubs seasons 1-9
New on Amazon Prime: November 15
- Christmas Crush
- 12 Pups of Christmas
New on Amazon Prime: November 18
- Body Cam
New on Amazon Prime: November 20
- The Pack season 1
- Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
- Small Axe
New on Amazon Prime: November 21
- Most Wanted
New on Amazon Prime: November 25
- Uncle Frank
New on Amazon Prime: November 26
- Bombshell
New on Amazon Prime: November 27
- Life in a Year