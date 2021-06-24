Netflix reveals Sex Education season 3 release date and first look

Sex Education season 3 finally has a release date – and Netflix has shared the first look at the new season of the comedy drama, too. The streamer revealed that the new season premieres on September 17, a year and eight months after the release of season 2 (season 1 and season 2 were released a year apart).

Meanwhile, the new stills shared by Netflix reveal a new school uniform for the students of Moordale High, with Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and co. kitted out in blazers, ties, and plaid skirts for the girls. There's also a glimpse at the new headteacher, played by Girls actor Jemima Kirke – and if the new uniforms are anything to go by, it looks like there'll be a lot of changes in the school halls this season. There are also some new behind the scenes shots, taken by actor Tanya Lou Reynolds, who plays Lily.

We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September! pic.twitter.com/NPwsmkJXFlJune 24, 2021 See more

We don't know much about season 3 yet, but apparently it picks up a little while after the end of season 2. "There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," Butterfield said in an interview with The Guardian. "Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."

On Otis’ will-they-won’t-they relationship with Maeve, Butterfield added: "Their relationship continues to develop in season three. We also explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve or does he get fulfillment from helping people?"

In case you Sex Ed fans are still hungry for more, here are some behind the scenes pictures taken on set of S3!📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily) pic.twitter.com/zZoAmu5mlRJune 24, 2021 See more

Meanwhile, costume designer Rosa Dias spoke to Metro about a dramatic ending to season 3: "When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting," she teased. "Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They've got a massive challenge on their hands."

While we wait for Sex Education season 3 to arrive on the streamer, check out our list of the best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.