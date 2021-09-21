Negative Atmosphere looks like indie Dead Space in creepy new gameplay trailer

Negative Atmosphere is an upcoming survival horror set on a futuristic spacecraft crawling with monsters, and it has a familiarly creepy new gameplay trailer.

It's hard not to describe Negative Atmosphere, at least from what we've seen, as an indie spin on Dead Space, but that's not necessarily a bad thing! Sure, it has the same third-person, over-the-shoulder gameplay perspective, it stars a vaguely similar-looking protagonist, and monsters chase you through dark, claustrophobic corridors, but Negative Atmosphere looks polished and genuinely tense. Plus, there's a key plot detail that could give Negative Atmosphere a unique emotional weight - the baddies in Negative Atmosphere are actually your fellow crewmates, who are falling victim to an outbreak that turns them into monsters.

A unique gameplay feature is protagonist Samuel Edwards' knowledge of medicine, which he'll be able to use to save injured crewmates, influence enemies, and alter himself in some way. There's also a morality system that affects Samuel's mental state and the way he reacts to events depending on the decisions you make.

From your infected crewmates to robots turned violent and "other terrors that skulk in every shadow," it sounds like ol' Samuel's got a lot on his plate in Negative Atmosphere. It's hard to imagine a happy ending here, but surely you'll find a way, it just might take dying a lot to figure it out. "Your survival is... unlikely," warns Sunscorched Studios.

Negative Atmosphere doesn't have a release date yet, but you can add it to your Wishlist on Steam or check out the game's Patreon page if you want to throw some support its way.

For where to get your frights right now, here's our guide to the very best horror games.