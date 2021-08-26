MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator is a must-see for fans of the show or anyone that wants to tinker and test out weird inventions without risking serious burns or the loss of a limb. We got our latest look at the PC game at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

It packs in everything we love about the show, from the chance to test out crazy theories (and bet on the outcome) to recording your own episode of Mythbusters. You'll recognize key locations from MythBusters like MythBusters Hall and the testing ground, as you solve puzzles in the Blueprint Zone to unlock new blueprints, raid the warehouse for materials, and even mix your own batch of rocket fuel in the foundry.

Like any good sim, the game is focused on making the MythBusters experience authentic for everyone from diehard fans to first-timers. You'll need to select the right tools as you build and bust with switches, ballistic dummies, circuit boards, rockets, and even grenades. When you're making your own episode you'll need to keep track of your inventory and production budget to put on the best show possible and win over viewers. The better you bust that myth, the more viewers you'll get.

The game is published by Movie Games GamesRadar+ created this content as part of a paid partnership with [INSERT]. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of GamesRadar+.which is making a name for itself with games like Treasure Hunter Simulator, Plane Mechanic Simulator, and upcoming titles like Total Alarm.

MythBusters aired its first episode in 2003 and ran for an incredible 296 episodes before ending in 2018. Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman were the original MythBusters team, and in their tenure tackled everything from those underwater car scenes from the movies to surviving on a desert island with only a pile of duct tape.

MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator looks like a great way to relive the weird science that made the show so special, and it will be released later this year. You can wishlist MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator on Steam now.