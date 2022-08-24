Moonshine Inc., a strategy management sim about brewing - you guessed it - moonshine got a release date during today's Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

The upcoming game developed and published by Klabater is coming on October 27 for PC. The game will release at a later date for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Wishlist Moonshine Inc. on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Moonshine Inc. will give you the quintessential moonshining experience - just like if you were brewing your own illegal hooch in the plains of 1919 middle America. You'll likely be able to brew your own moonshine at home after a few hours with this game, as the strategy management sim is incredibly involved, teaching you everything you need to know about fermentation and distillation - which uses the exact formulas you'd need IRL.

As it says in the Steam profile, the main goal of Moonshine Inc. is to recreate the life of a real American moonshiner as authentically as possible. That means you'll have to create the best moonshine possible to ensure your business flourishes, while constantly staying out of the watchful eye of the authorities, who will continuously harass you. Whether it's an ATF agent, sheriffs, or a crooked governor, you'll need to keep your head on a swivel. As the trailer says, "it's not illegal until you get caught," which is exactly what I say when I try and refill my large Sprite for free at the soda fountain.

As you progress in Moonshine Inc., you'll gain experience and cash that will let you grow your business, increase your skills, and help expand your network of lowkey but effective distribution. There are more than 30 different moonshine machines and tools that you'll use throughout the process, all of which have their own modifications, and you can progress along a technology tree to help bolster your production. This is some serious moonshining, so you better buck up.

Moonshine Inc. will release on PC via Steam this October 27.

If you're on the prowl for more games to check out that were featured in today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.