Mindhunter star says David Fincher has thought about bringing back the ‘canceled’ Netflix series

Five years on from its last season, Mindhunter star Holt McCallany says David Fincher has considered bringing back the Netflix classic.

"I’ve heard that David’s thought about it. I’m not saying it’s going to come back. But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I’m coming back with it, "McCallany told Awards Daily. "You can take that to the bank, but it’ll depend on what David wants to do."

McCallany did, however, offer up a word of caution for those expecting a Mindhunter season 3 announcement any day now: "It’s been a few years now, so it’s probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign."

Mindhunter, based on the book of the same name by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, charted the origins of the Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI and the ongoing hunt for serial killers. McCallany played special agent Bill Tench alongside Jonathan Groff’s Holden Ford and Anna Torv’s Wendy Carr.

Since the second season in 2019, though, there’s been largely radio silence on the return of Mindhunter – with some updates here and there.

As recently as February 2023, Fincher himself appeared to downplay any suggestion the show would make a comeback.

Speaking to French publication Le Journal du Dimanche, Fincher explained: "I'm very proud of the first two seasons, but it's a particularly expensive series and, in the eyes of Netflix, we haven't attracted a large enough audience to justify such an investment."

Previously, director Asif Kapadia – who helmed two episodes of the show – tweeted, "Audiences around the world need to let Netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of Mindhunter. If you make enough noise, it might actually happen…"

The wait for Mindhunter season 3, then, goes on.