Michael Keaton had an 'emotional' return to the Batcave

Michael Keaton had an emotional reaction to seeing the original Batcave for the first time in 30 years on set of The Flash.

"When [Keaton] arrived to the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything. He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while. I didn’t want to interrupt him. I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there," director Andy Muschietti told IGN (opens in new tab).

"It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, 'Can you take a picture? It’s for my grandson.' It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional."

Keaton played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and the 1992 sequel Batman Returns. Though it's not his first return to the superhero hero world – seeing as he played the villain Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming – it's his first time suiting up and putting on the bat cape in thirty-some years.

Both Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their Batman roles in The Flash, appearing as different multiverse versions. In the new trailer, Keaton even reprises his famous quote from 1989's Batman with the iconic line, "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts."

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16. For more, check out everything else the DCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.