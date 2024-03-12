Even Michael Keaton doesn't know why he was in Morbius

Some two years after the film's release, Michael Keaton still doesn't know why he showed up in a Morbius post-credits scene.

"No. No idea. None. Zero. Even they couldn’t quite explain it," Keaton told the Happy Sad and Confused Podcast when asked about the cameo. "He said, 'look, let me just kind of tell you.' And I go, ‘OK, I really don’t quite know what you’re talking about or even who some of these people are.'"

Keaton appears as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture in the end-credits of Morbius, which came as a shock to Marvel fans who know that Sony's Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe exist in parallel worlds – though Venom does appear in a Spider-Man: No Way Home credits scene, though it's implied that he's from a different Earth somewhere in the multiverse.

"But it was complicated because they were obviously looking down the road," Keaton continued. "[They] said, 'Here's how it's gonna work, this is what's going to happen here.' And I go, 'Okay, I'm in.' Let's just try it."

Vulture is the main villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and his appearance in Morbius could imply that the vampire hero and Tom Holland's Spider-Man exist in the same universe – though it could also imply, thanks to the aforementioned Venom cameo, that the Sonyverse exists within the MCU multiverse. Confused? Us, too.

