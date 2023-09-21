Michael Caine says he’s "sort of" retired already

Michael Caine has suggested that his upcoming film, The Great Escaper, may very well be his last.

"I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that," Caine told The Telegraph. "I sort of am retired already."

Caine's career spans nearly 60 years, beginning with the 1964 British war epic Zulu. His role in the mystery thriller Sleuth earned him his first Academy Award nomination, and he would go on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1986 for Hannah and Her Sisters and again in 1999 for The Cider House Rules. Younger generations would come to recognize him as Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Caine would go onto work with Nolan again on Interstellar and Tenet.

The Great Escaper, directed by Oliver Parker, sees Caine take on the role of a British World War Two veteran who breaks out of a nursing home in order to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France. The film is based on a true story, and stars the late Glenda Jackson in her final role.

"I was so happy to do it," Caine said of the film. "I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written."

The Great Escaper is set to hit theaters in the UK and France on October 6.