Fangtastic news, bloodsuckers! Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's top secret movie and due to that fact, we've learnt a little bit more as to what to expect from it...

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is aiming to kick off production in New Orleans as soon as April, after the studio beat out Universal in a bidding war. Seemingly confirming the rumors that claimed the flick would center on vampires, the publication's breakdown of the deal suggests it'll focus on "the undead", be influenced by anime, and has serious franchise potential.

Journalist Borys Kit later added on Twitter that it'll likely be set in the 1930s.

The original concept is being kept secret but source say it's got the undead + 1930s setting + anime influences. https://t.co/ututATht4TFebruary 8, 2024 See more

Given that Jordan is a loud and proud anime fan, and has previously spoken at length about how the likes of Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece helped him on his directorial debut Creed 3, it's not hard to imagine that his next project might be similarly inspired. Coogler, who directed Jordan in the original Creed, as well as Fruitvale Station and Black Panther, produced Creed 3 too, so he's clearly onboard when it comes to anime influences.

When it comes to their new yet-to-be-titled collaboration, Coogler wrote the script and will direct, while Jordan will star. Coogler is geared up to produce under his company banner, Proximity Media, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

While we wait for more news on Jordan and Coogler's mystery movie, check out our picks of the best vampire movies for some viewing inspiration.