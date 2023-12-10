Metroidvania fans waited 7 years for this spiritual sequel, and TEVI is everything they wanted according to its glowing reviews

TEVI is the recently released spiritual successor to 2016’s Rabi-Ribi, a bullet heaven action game in a Metroidvania wrapper, and the seven-year wait seems to have been well worth it based on fan reception.

TEVI casts you as the titular hero who can dash, slash, and shoot her way through hordes of enemies and towering boss fights. Her two friends - Celia and Sable - manifest as floating pods to dish out some ranged damage, which should come in handy as you dodge incoming missile flurries from afar. It’s not all action all the time, however, since you’ll also stumble upon wholesome villages filled with NPCs and quests. And in traditional Metroidvania fashion, your growing assortment of abilities will eventually let you untangle the intertwining map to explore new areas.

All in all, that’s a pretty similar proposition to developer CreSpirit’s previous work, Rabi-Ribi, which also had your protagonist fitted with adorable makeshift bunny ears. The seven-year wait for a successor of some kind, even one that’s not a direct follow-up, seems to have been worth it, though.

TEVI is currently sitting at a “Very Positive” rating on Steam based on over 1,350 user reviews. Many reviews praise the expanded, customizable combat, spectacular boss fights, and vastly improved movement options as you hop around the world. Many others happily call it a worthy successor to Rabi-Ribi, too. One review from Doctor TacoChocolate calls it “one of the best of its ilk I’ve seen all year, save for maybe Blasphemous 2.”

