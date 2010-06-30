Metro 2034 announced, and it's going to be 3D

3D seems to be the future, whether you’re wearing glasses or not, and THQ appears to be ready for it. Not only did their surprise hit, the post-apocalyptic FPS Metro 2033, use the tech in the PC version, but when the publisherrevealed today that a sequel was in the works, the ingeniously titled Metro 2034, they made sure to note that it’s going to be 3D too.



Above: Metro 2033 in action

Apparently one of the reasons going for using the costly tech that very few people have access to is that it’s relatively cheap to do it in Ukraine, where the developer, 4A Games, is based. “"We're going to be doing a 3D version of that on Metro 2034 - the sequel. And there will be some engineering costs there, but that's in our lowest cost center in the world,” said THQ VP Danny Bilson. “Those games are unbelievably reasonable, they're built in Kiev."

Bilson also had an update for fans that have been waiting the last three months since the launch of 2033 for the DLC. He says the pack, which will contain new Achievements, modes, and weapons, is coming in “the very near future.” Yes, we’d prefer a date, but at least we know they haven’t forgotten about it.

