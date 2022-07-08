Meet "the most important people in the Marvel Universe" ahead of AXE: Judgment Day

You may think "the most important people in the Marvel Universe" are heroes like Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man, but according to Marvel Comics, the "most important people in the Marvel Universe" are six random people who seemingly aren't superheroes - or even 'super' - at all.

According to a new teaser for AXE: Judgment Day #2, in which the Celestials will pass judgment on humanity while the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals are embroiled in a three-way conflict, these six people will apparently play a central role in the story.

Who are they? Well, all we actually know are their names, faces, and where they're from.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Per the teaser image, the "most important people in the Marvel Universe" are Tom from London, Katrina from Vancouver, Arjun from Mumbai, Daniela from Sao Paolo, Jada from New York, and Kenta from Yokohama.

What do these six people have in common? So far, all we can do is guess.

But knowing that AXE: Judgment Day partially revolves around the Celestials passing judgment on the Earth, including individually passing judgment on humanity, we're guessing that the judgment faced by these six people may amount to the terms under which the Celestials will decide whether to destroy humanity and the whole of civilization as we know it.

In other words, we better hope to hell and back that these six "most important people in the Marvel Universe" are worthy of saving us all.

Before we find out, the crossover event kicks off on July 13 with the AXE: Eve of Judgment one-shot, followed by AXE: Judgment Day #1 on July 20. AXE: Judgment Day #2, in which we'll meet these six people, goes on sale August 10.

