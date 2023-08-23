Mass Effect fans can't cope with the director's answer about a fan-favorite character's fate

By Hope Bellingham
published

Michael Gamble hasn't reassured players about Liara's fate

Mass Effect 5
(Image credit: BioWare)

Mass Effect 5 fans are worried about the fate of a fan-favourite character after the sequel's director shared a cryptic update. 

Michael Gamble, who's been a producer at Mass Effect developer BioWare for almost the entire series, recently replied to a fan on Twitter and sent several others spiralling in the process with his answer. This interaction started when Twitter user @shinobi602 shared their love for the Mass Effect 5 trailer and Gamble replied, adding: "We'll do right by you."

This exchange then prompted Twitter user @_CoolMist to reply to Gamble asking: "There's been a question burning a hole in my heart since this dropped: Everyone asked why is Liara there, why is she uncovering an N7 insignia, who are the crew in the distance and what alien races are they, etc. But what I want to know, is Liara happy all these years later?"

The wholesome question quickly turned sour, though, when Gamble replied: "Happy...I mean. Depends" - sending Mass Effect fans into turmoil at the thought of their favourite character suffering for all of these years. 

See more
See more

"Gosh, Michael, not the emotionally ambiguous answer I can't take this," another Twitter user responded, "listen, I need her happy, I need them all to be happy, I need them to do well and not have a single regret in life," the tweet continues.

To make matters worse, we're probably still a ways off from finding out what's happened to Liara since, as of June 2023, Mass Effect 5 is still in pre-production. It appears to be worth the wait though, as Bioware has promised us a "spectacular new" approach to the series. According to an EA job listing, Mass Effect 5 development could begin in full in 2023, which will start to speed things along. 

If you need something to play in the meantime, here's our list of games like Mass Effect for you to try out.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  