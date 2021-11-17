Marvel spotlights Black creators and characters for Black History Month 2022 with Legacy anthology

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 will bring together Black creators and characters in February to celebrate Black History Month, which is observed in the US all month long. The anthology one-shot is the latest in the publisher's Marvel's Voices line, which spotlights marginalized characters and creators in themed collections.

Among the stories told in the one-shot, recent Marvel writer and legendary crime novelist Victor LaValle will offer up his take on Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl. Meanwhile Lunella's own co-creator Natacha Bustos tries her hand at writing as well as art with a story set in Wakanda.

Additionally, Luke Cage gets a spotlight from current Amazing Spider-Man 'Beyond Board' co-writer Cody Ziglar for his 50th anniversary having debuted all the way back in 1972's Luke Cage: Hero for Hire #1. And writer J. Holtham, known for his work on Netflix's Jessica Jones Marvel show and Hulu's Cloak & Dagger Marvel adaptation, will take on recent Marvel TV star Sam Wilson in a story centered on his legacy as the one-time Captain America.

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Writer/artist Maria Frolich is also listed in both roles in Marvel's credits for the anthology, though the announcement doesn't state what character or characters she'll be working on. Likewise, aside from Bustos and Frolich, neither Marvel's announcement nor the included credits list the artists of the one-shot.

"Over the last four years, Marvel’s Voices has expanded and grown exponentially," states Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 consulting editor and host of the Marvel's Voices podcast Angélique Roché in the announcement.

"Most importantly, Marvel’s Voices has served as both an entry point and gathering place for fans and creatives new and old; spotlighting our voices and the diversity of storytelling in the Marvel Universe," she continues.

"Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 in 2022 not only marks the beginning of a new year of Marvel’s Voices anthologies but a slate of incredible upcoming content, including our first Marvel's Voices trades and collections, a brand new podcast season, and so much more."

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 goes on sale on February 16, 2022, with a cover from ChrisCross. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full February 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

